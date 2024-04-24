Jack, Rusty, and Mackenzie stand in a rowboat in the middle of a field.
Here’s the Lowdown on Mackenzie in ‘Bluey’

Julia Glassman
Published: Apr 24, 2024 02:13 pm

Bluey is an international phenomenon, and she’s got a whole class full of fuzzy friends. Here’s everything you need to know about Bluey’s bud Mackenzie—including the fan rumors that Bluey and Mackenzie eventually get married.

Bluey, streaming on Disney+ in the U.S. and other platforms around the world, follows the adventures of a lovable 7-year-old blue heeler and her family. Along with her little sister Bingo, and her parents Bandit and Chilli, Bluey explores the world around her through play and imagination.

All about Bluey’s friend Mackenzie Border Collie

Mackenzie, who lives in Bluey’s neighborhood, is a border collie from New Zealand. All the dogs in Bluey look pretty gender neutral (a lot of people don’t even know that Bluey herself is a girl), so it can be a little hard to tell which gender Mackenzie is. To set the record straight, Mackenzie is a boy.

Mackenzie and his family pop up in a lot of Bluey episodes. In “Curry Quest,” Bandit and Bingo take some homemade curry to the Border Collies’ house for a curry swap. In “The Decider,” Mackenzie’s family taunts the Aussies before a big rugby match.

Perhaps Mackenzie’s most memorable episode, though, is “Space,” in which he plays space explorer and uses a black hole to process an old traumatic moment that occurred when he was little.

The Bluey and Mackenzie marriage rumors, explained

In the latest episode of Bluey, “Surprise,” we see a flash forward to when Bluey is all grown up. As Bluey comes home to visit the aging Bandit and Chilli, we see that there’s a child hiding behind the front door, waiting to pelt Bandit with tennis balls.

That mysterious kid has led to internet speculation that Bluey grows up to marry Mackenzie. Like Mackenzie, the kid has a floppy ear and some black fur. It’s not a very solid theory, but hey, it makes fans happy.

What’s next for Mackenzie? It’s hard to say, but the makers of Bluey have assured viewers that more episodes are on the way.

