All Studio Ghibli Movies in Order

If you're looking for a "just the facts ma'am" list of Studio Ghibli movies without any pesky critical opinions, we've got you covered.

One thing I know is that Studio Ghibli has made an impressive amount of movies. They started almost 40 years ago and have since made 24 movies. THAT’S BASICALLY A MOVIE EVERY TWO YEARS. In the ’90s there was a brief period where they were making ONE MOVIE A YEAR. ONE ANIMATED MOVIE A YEAR. And then in 2013, they released TWO MOVIES in ONE YEAR. How is that possible? Who put cocaine in the water cooler? Or was it just that good old Ghibli magic that was responsible? I wanna know.

So here’s the full list:

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984) Castle in the Sky (1986) Grave of the Fireflies (1988) My Neighbor Totoro (1988) Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989) Only Yesterday (1991) Porco Rosso (1992) Ocean Waves (1993) Pom Poko (1994) Whisper of the Heart (1995) Princess Mononoke (1997) My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999) Spirited Away (2001) The Cat Returns (2002) Howl’s Moving Castle (2004) Tales from Earthsea (2006) Ponyo (2008) The Secret World of Arrietty (2010) From Up on Poppy Hill (2011) The Wind Rises (2013) The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013) When Marnie Was There (2014) The Red Turtle (2016) Earwig and the Witch (2020)

Now keep in mind, Hayao Miyazaki didn’t direct all of these. If he did, he would have died from exhaustion. That guy is in the studio cooking up dreams like seven days a week, 365 days a year. Other films were directed by Isao Takahata and Hiromasa Yonebayashi, who frequently collaborate with the studio. And of course, Goro Miyazaki has tried his hand at two of the films, and From Up On Poppy Hill was damn good! I’m sure he’ll be able to take over for his father someday, whether Mr. Miyazaki Sr. agrees or not. In the meantime, we’re looking forward to Studio Ghibli’s latest film, How Do You Live? which will be released in 2023.

(featured image: Studio Ghibli)

