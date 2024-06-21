Which Side Are You On? Here’s Where to Watch ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2

House of the Dragon season 2 is off to a brutal start—While Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) still grieves the loss of her son Lucerys at the hands of Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) and his powerful dragon Vhagar, the war between the Greens and the Blacks continues to simmer in the background.

Daemon (Matt Smith), of course, has wasted no time in getting revenge, and the second season’s premiere episode, “A Son for a Son,” ended with a terrible act of violence—and that’s putting it mildly. The war has only just begun, however, and season 2, which will consist of a total of eight episodes, promises more of everything that makes this world so compelling; a potent mix of politics, violence, secrets, and dragons. Both sides will be vying for the loyalty of Westeros’ great houses, amassing armies and dragons to fight for their right to rule the Seven Kingdoms.

If you’re in the U.S. and you want to enjoy House of the Dragon season 2 along with the rest of the world, new episodes air weekly on Sundays on HBO and become available on Max’s streaming service at the same time.

In the U.K., audiences can catch the latest episodes of House of the Dragon on Sky Atlantic, where new episodes become available every Monday. Those without access to a Sky package can also subscribe to NOW TV, where House of the Dragon and plenty of other HBO offerings are available to catch up on as well.

Keep watching to find out how House Targaryen tore itself apart, once and for all.

