Everyone should read ‘I Think Our Son Is Gay,’ including parents of queer kids

I Think Our Son Is Gay is a wholesome, must-read manga about a high school boy who’s growing into his identity as a gay teen in a loving and accepting family. That’s it. There’s no drama to be found here, folks, just a healthy dose of family fluff.

The only tragedy in this series is that it’s a work of fiction. Every queer person deserves parents like Akiyoshi and Tomoko. They’ve fostered a supportive environment for their son. Instead of pressuring Hiroki to come out, his parents made him feel safe. Even when he slipped up about his secret, Tomoko didn’t pry like it was a big deal. She reassured Hiroki when he spoke up about his preferences.

You can digitally read I Think Our Son is Gay on Amazon Kindle, starting at $9.99. The manga’s volumes are also available physically, for $12.99 at Barnes & Noble.

I just started reading this super wholesome slice of life comic about a mom and her gay son and it's so nice!! Talks about acceptance and internalization but also cute n feel good!! art is also lovely!https://t.co/4ognTqUhEU (JP)https://t.co/CYMbfp5Ehh (EN) pic.twitter.com/PzF3pSBErU — 騎士 ✧ Busy ?? (@arucelli) November 5, 2020

Hiroki may have a supportive environment, but he still doesn’t feel comfortable about his feelings. He internalized that what he feels is most likely unacceptable. His father, Akiyoshi, was also initially skeptical about same-sex romance. Despite this, Tomoko does her best to make Hiroki feel comfortable about expressing himself. Even Hiroki’s little brother, Yuri, understands that his older brother has secrets he can’t talk about yet and helps him communicate his feelings.

The Aoyama family isn’t perfect, but they all come from a place of love and understanding for Hiroki. As you go through the chapters, you’ll see the family members gradually open up because they’ve all made efforts to communicate. It’s simply heartwarming.

