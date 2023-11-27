Where Did Taylor Swift Grow Up? Answered

Taylor Swift didn’t grow up in the glamour of Beverly Hills, that’s for sure. Taylor Swift’s childhood wasn’t NYC socialite wealthy, but there’s no denying that she did grow up in relative luxury.

No average American family has 11 acres of farmland lying around. Taylor’s family home was located in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

It’s kind of misleading when she says that she wasn’t raised in a mansion since her family home in Pennsylvania is a 3560-square-foot mansion. The house has five bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms and was described as having the aesthetics of a Georgian colonial settlement. It was built in 1929, and the Swifts bought the house in 1997.

Her family home was nothing short of classic and stunning. It’s easy to see how Taylor was inspired to write all her earlier hits when she grew up in such a beautiful home. She might’ve been inspired by its gorgeous scenery and enchanting interiors. Taylor herself has never been shy in referencing her family home in some of her songs and how it had a lot of space for her to have fun as a child.

Taylor was born and raised in Pennsylvania until her family sold their mansion to move to Nashville when Taylor was 14. This was done so that Taylor could pursue her music career—and the rest is history. Many Swifties take pictures in front of Taylor’s New York Cornelia Street townhouse home, but many Reading residents also reported that it was easy to spot Taylor’s family home in Pennsylvania because fans would often take selfies in front of it.

(featured image: Amy Sussman/Getty)

