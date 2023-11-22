All Taylor Swift Album Covers Ranked Worst to Best

Taylor Swift is the current queen of pop and good luck trying to dethrone her. With that comes a slew of wildly popular albums and debate about the best songs, but what about a different aspect of the art involved: the album covers? Which is the worst and which is the best?

With a net worth of one billion dollars and a hunky NFL player on her arm, Taylor Swift is unstoppable. With her rerecordings coming one after another, I thought we’d take a trip down memory lane and rank all of her album covers from worst to best. Of course, if you decide I’m wrong, then let me know. There are bound to be opinions! Strap in, Swifties, and let’s begin!

10. Taylor Swift (2006)

(Big Machine Records)

I think it’s fair to rank Taylor Swift’s debut self-titled album in the worst spot. This isn’t about the music itself but the album cover isn’t as great as others she’s released since. However, I still think this album cover provides some nostalgia, and even though it’s the worst on my list, it’s still a childhood classic.

9. Evermore (2020)

(Republic Records)

Don’t get it twisted; if we were discussing the actual music, this album would be near the top. However, Taylor is giving us nothing. It’s fall … ish. I can’t see her face, just a braid and the woods. That’s all I’ve got to say.

8. The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection (2007)

(Big Machine Records)

I have no words. I know many won’t think of this album but I just had to include it in my ranking. It’s so corny, but it’s hard to hate. With the festive season just around the corner, it provides the perfect cheesiness and Christmas magic.

7. Fearless (2008) & Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (2021)

(Republic Records)

I think it’s fair to rank the Fearless album covers here. They are whimsical and just scream “This is Taylor Swift,” but it’s still not giving. I love the hair flicks of her classic golden locks, though so it’s fair to say I don’t hate these album covers … I just don’t love them.

6. Red (2012) & Red (Taylor’s Version) (2021)

(Republic Records)

Both albums are a masterpiece, especially, “All Too Well (10-minute version).” I’m not ashamed to say I’ve spent many hours screaming the lyrics in the shower. These album covers certainly give me fall vibes and they’re iconic, but not worth being at the top of my list.

5. Folklore (2020)

(Republic Records)

I adore this album and its cover. It’s screaming indie, which you wouldn’t usually associate with Taylor Swift. The album cover is gorgeous and not over the top because honestly, it didn’t need to be. It’s better than its sister Evermore, which is why it’s further up my list.

4. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) (2023)

(Republic Records)

With a variety of album covers with her new rerecorded tracks, this provides the right amount of nostalgia and excitement, which is perfect to accompany the amazing songs on the album. I love the style of the album cover, especially compared to the original, which was a headless T Swift on a Polaroid.

3. Lover (2019)

(Republic Records)

Oh, Lover … how I love you. Many may not agree but I adore this album cover. The color scheme, the makeup, the vibes. It feels like summer and fun. I think this album cover perfectly encapsulates what it is and also helps that there are no skips.

2. Speak Now (2010) & Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (2023)

(Republic Records)

Both album covers are so ethereal and you can’t even disagree. The purple aesthetic is everything and Taylor Swift looks like she’d fit right into any faerie fantasy I’m reading currently (ACOTAR fans, I’m talking to you). The vibes are immaculate and Swifties can easily identify this iconic album artwork.

1. Reputation (2017)

(Big Machine Records)

I don’t think I need to say anything for this album cover. After dealing with Kanye West (ew) and all that drama, this album cover is so iconic and perfectly represents how T Swift was spoken about by the media during this time. Everyone was talking about her, so she finally decided to speak out and say “enough is enough.” This badass album cover is a lot different than the others and that’s why it’s my favorite.

