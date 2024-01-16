Where and How To Watch ‘The Traitors’ Season 2

One of the most popular TV shows airing right now is The Traitors. Whether you’re a fan already or eager to check it out, you do not want to miss season 2.

If you aren’t aware of this show, The Traitors is a reality TV show hosted by the prestigious Alan Cumming. The show is adapted from the Dutch series De Verraders, which is a televised version of the game Mafia, otherwise known as Werewolf.

As of now, you can watch both season 1 and season 2 of The Traitors on Peacock, with new episodes premiering every Thursday. Season 2, which premiered on January 12, is jam-packed with even more twists, turns, and suspense for its devoted fandom.

The central premise of the show revolves around the game of Werewolf. The goal of the game is to pit two groups against each other; in The Traitors, the two groups are the Faithful and the Traitors. It’s a psychological game that involves players trying to find out who the murderer is or trying to cover up their own murders. If you’ve ever played the game Among Us, it’s a very similar premise.

Contestants on The Traitors compete for a $250,000 cash prize. The game is set in a big castle and features stars from various reality TV shows. The few among the Faithful are the Traitors, which are the murderers with secret identities. Much like Among Us, players come together at a round table each day at night and discuss who to boot off. This leads to very tense scenarios where false allegations fly.

If the Faithful fail to figure out who the Traitors are, the Traitors get all of the cash pot. If they manage to figure it out, then the Faithful will share the cash prize.

It’s one of the most interesting and unique reality competition series on TV, and with season 2 in progress, there’s still time to get caught up.

(featured image: Peacock)

