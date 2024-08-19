So, you want to watch the Democratic National Convention…

Buckle up, because the Democratic National Convention (DNC) is taking over the city of Chicago for the week—and there’s bound to be plenty of hero-worshipping, spectacle, speeches, and celebration in honor of Team Harris-Walz. So where can you tune in?

The past few weeks have been nothing short of wild for the Democratic Party, with current U.S. President Joe Biden announcing that he would not be running for reelection just months before the 2024 Presidential Election. Now, Vice President (and certified brat) Kamala Harris is looking to accept the nomination for President alongside her VP pick, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. These two have been hot on the campaign trail in recent weeks, even launching Chappell Roan-inspired trucker hats in perhaps one of the most head-scratching efforts to appeal to Gen Z yet. (I have no choice but to stan.)

And now, all roads are leading to the DNC.

Where can you watch the DNC live?

Night one of the 2024 DNC kicks off tonight, Monday, August 19, with “main programming” (i.e. keynote speeches) scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM. Each floor session will be livestreamed on YouTube by a number of sources, with virtually every major news outlet—including Fox News, ABC News, CNN, and MSNBC—offering nightly coverage. C-SPAN will also play the entire event uninterrupted through Thursday. Needless to say, there are going to be a whole lot of eyes on Chicago this week.

What is the DNC, really?

Oh, the DNC. It’s a time when politicians from across the nation gather to officially lock in the party’s presidential nominee, as well as network and share their priority policies. The convention also helps to build hype—and donor support—ahead of November. This year’s convention is set to take place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois from August 19-22, complete with live performances from singer-songwriter James Taylor, country artist Mickey Guyton, and more. Dare I say, liberalapalooza.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, we can also expect to see President Joe Biden make an appearance along with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, US Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, and other prominent Dems, with A-listers Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling, Tony Goldwyn and Ana Navarro set to host.

If this sounds like an especially egregious, fart-smelly showcase of wealthy career Democrats, that’s because it is. Still, the DNC is absolutely crucial in the sense that it’s the symbolic union of the party, and if we really want to keep Trump out of office, building the so-called “blue wall” is more important than ever. As millions of Americans prepare to tune in for night one, only time will tell how successful this year’s DNC will be with mobilizing voters and rallying support come November.

