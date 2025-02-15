Where can I watch season 2 of ‘Yellowjackets’?

Psychological thriller Yellowjackets, about a girls’ soccer team trapped in the wilderness when their plane goes down on their way to a tournament in 1996, debuted its third season on Showtime on February 14. The show splits its plot between two timelines: 1996 and 2021. The former follows the time immediately following the crash, and the latter follows those who survived their time in the wilderness as they navigate a mysterious threat to their collective safety.

Although the series airs on Showtime, that network no longer has its own streaming service. Instead, it’s an add-on to Paramount+, home to shows from several networks, including CBS and MTV.

Yellowjackets season 1, which premiered in 2021, is currently available to stream on Netflix and Paramount+ with any plan, and it’s also available to purchase for $9.99 via Apple TV or Prime Video (standard price is $24.99). If you prefer physical media to streaming, you can grab the first season on DVD for $25.99 or Blu-ray for $34.99 (prices vary by retailer).

But what about Yellowjackets seasons 2 and 3?

Where to watch Yellowjackets season 2

Yellowjackets season 2 is only available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime, which costs $12.99 a month or $119.99 a year. In addition to offering Showtime’s entire catalog for your viewing, this plan is also ad-free.

To cut down on the number of separate streaming services you use, if you’re an Amazon Prime or Hulu subscriber, you can add it as a channel through Amazon Prime Video or Hulu for the same cost. You can also add it on YouTube TV for $10.99 a month, which is slightly cheaper. For all of the above, new subscribers get a 7-day free trial (so if you watch the entire season in one go, you won’t have to pay).

Yellowjackets season 2 is also available for a sales price of $9.99 via Apple TV or Prime Video, and it’s available on DVD for $28.99 and Blu-ray for $31.90 (prices vary by retailer).

Yellowjackets season 3 airs Fridays on Showtime

Who doesn’t want episodes of their favorite psychological thriller for Valentine’s Day? Showtime delivered Yellowjackets season 3 just in time for the holiday with a double episode premiere. New episodes will be released every Friday until the season finale on April 11. They’ll be available starting at midnight PST on Paramount+ with Showtime every Friday, then air the following Sunday on the Showtime cable network at 8 PM ET.

Yellowjackets season 3 introduces three new cast members, including Joel McHale and Academy Award winner Hilary Swank. This season is said to be even darker and weirder than its predecessors, and we can’t wait to watch it unfold.

