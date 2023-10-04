Where Can I Watch ‘Gen V’? Answered

Desperate to watch The Boys spinoff series Gen V? I’ll give you a hint.

It rhymes with lime. And mime. And time. It’s a synonym for a number that is only divisible by 1 and itself. And it’s also something that ribs, meridians, and interest rates can be. Oh, and it also rhymes with Kablamazon, if you need another hint.

If you guessed Netflix, you are a bigger fool than Kevin McCarthy, and should also probably be fired from whatever job you’re holding. Topical humor, we love to see it!

‘The Boys’ Are BACK!

Cue up the Thin Lizzy song, because everyone’s favorite anti-heroes are having another go at the supes! Well … sort of. The Boys spinoff series Gen V will not actually be focused on the titular group that kicks super-ass. Instead, Gen V centers on a group of college students who attend the superhero college Godolkin University. It’s kind of like My Hero Academia but with way more shady, morally grey characters. “Morally grey” is the school’s color actually!

Are you telling me that you still haven’t figured the answer out?

I think that you need to go back to school yourself. I literally don’t know how to make the answer more apparent than if I spell out out for you. In fact, I WILL spell it out for you.

P-R-I-M-E.

If you guessed Hulu, you should probably put your college degree in a paper shredder. You don’t deserve it. Not that it was doing you much good anyway. The answer is PRIME. AMAZON PRIME. GEN V is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with new episodes dropping every Friday.

