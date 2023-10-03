Here’s the Full ‘Gen V’ Release Schedule for All You Overachievers

So you tried Gen V and can’t get enough, huh? We don’t blame you—The Boys spinoff is highly addictive. Set in the same universe, Gen V follows the lives of young adults trying to get handles on their powers while attending a supes-only college, Godolkin University. Marie and her friends not only have to deal with normal social pressures, but they are also contending for a possible spot in The Seven. Oh, and there is something sinister going on at the school that only they seem to be aware of.

While Gen V is a much different show from The Boys, it still has many outrageous moments. Some scenes are hilariously unbelievable. There is just a different vibe with these supes who are still so young and new to the world. Plus, their powers are key to the characters in a way that we didn’t see in the original series. Maria’s blood-wielding powers have shaped her life since they appeared. Gender-shifting Jordan is who they are due in large part to their superhuman abilities. Unlike their adult counterparts, these younger supes know their parents shot them up with Compound V hoping for powers. There is just so much to unpack with this show, we need more episodes now! So when will we get them?

Gen V release schedule

On September 29, Prime Video released the first three episodes of Gen V. All the remaining episodes will be released on a weekly basis (sorry, no more binge nights). With only eight episodes total for this season, it is hard to imagine that we’re already almost halfway through the story. Here are the rest of the release dates, so you can schedule your social calendar accordingly:

Episode 4 – October 6

Episode 5 – October 13

Episode 6 – October 20

Episode 7 – October 27

Episode 8 – November 3

Do you think all the drama will be wrapped up by the end of the season? Or are we looking at a major cliffhanger? Either way, I’m already hoping there will be a second season. Gen V is available only on Amazon Prime Video.

(featured image: Prime Studios)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]