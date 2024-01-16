We Can’t Get Enough of Netflix’s ‘Beef’

Few series made a bigger impact in 2023 than Netflix’s Beef. The dramedy series created by Lee Sung Jin (Dave, Thunderbolts) stars Ali Wong (Always Be My Maybe) and Steven Yeun (Minari, The Walking Dead) as two strangers who meet via a road rage incident. The encounter spirals as the two begin stalking one another and seeking revenge for perceived slights. Death, destruction, and mayhem follow as their grudge grows to epic proportions. The series also stars Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, Maria Bello, David Choe, Patti Yasutake, Ashley Park, and Ione Skye.

Danny (Yeun) is a struggling contractor who dreams of building a house for his Korean parents. Amy (Wong) is an affluent small business owner and breadwinner who is looking to sell her store to a wealthy buyer. Both struggle with family issues: Danny worries about his irresponsible younger brother Paul (Mazino), while Amy is dissatisfied with her artist husband George (Joseph Lee). The series delves into larger issues such as class, religion, community, and what we owe to one another.

Beef received critical acclaim upon its release in April 2023, with critics lauding the nuanced Asian-American representation and visceral storytelling. The miniseries has racked up several awards, including Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Directing, and Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Beef also swept the same categories at the Golden Globes, with Wong, Yeun, and Lee picking up trophies for Actor, Actress, and Series. The trio also took home trophies at the Critics’ Choice TV Awards, and the series is expected to sweep the SAG awards as well.

Where can I watch Beef?

Beef is currently available to stream on Netflix. The series was initially pitched by Lee as an anthology, but given the success of its first season, there have been talks of a second season following the saga of Danny and Amy.

