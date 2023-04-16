With ‘Beef’ Being So Successful, We Only Have One Question: Will There Be A Season 2?

Beef, which premiered on April 6th through Netflix, has taken the world by storm. The series marks the first time Netflix and A24 have collaborated, and we hope they’ll be doing so again soon. Beef is a dramedy starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun that explores what happens when an incident of road rage triggers a series of events that change the lives of two strangers. Over a week after its release, the show has remained on Netflix’s top 10 TV show charts and currently boasts a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

It’s being hailed as one of Netflix’s best series ever and one of the best TV shows in 2023 overall. The show’s biggest appeal is the brilliant performances of Wong and Yeun, who embody their roles in a way that is relatable and even evokes empathy. They play off of each brilliantly and also nail the portrayal of their characters as both tragic and reprehensible. Meanwhile, the storyline itself is a thought-provoking and intriguing commentary on class division. Altogether, Beef is a brilliant television series that takes a simple premise and turns it into a 10-episode series that’s difficult to look away from.

Given all of the hype surrounding Beef, viewers who are still coming down from binging the series are already curious about whether a second season is forthcoming.

Will Beef get a second season?

Beef has not yet been officially renewed for a second season. However, based on its stellar performance on Netflix, a second season could happen. Of course, some viewers may be a bit skeptical of another season, as Season 1 actually wrapped up its story pretty neatly despite the massive spiral it unpacked in just 10 episodes. There are always some loose ends that could be tied up, but it’s not as if the series ended on a cliffhanger or overly ambiguous note. Fortunately, Beef showrunner Lee Sung Kin has a solution for this situation.

In an interview with Elle, Lee revealed that Beef was originally pitched as an anthology series. This means the plan is to have multiple seasons, with each season tackling a different plotline, similar to shows like White Lotus and Black Mirror. He stated:

Cards on the table, we did pitch this show as a limited anthology, so there is sort of a close-ended-ness to the story [of Danny and Amy]. But, if given the opportunity, of course, I’d love to explore them further, because Danny and Amy, I love those characters. But yeah, by design, though, this a close-ended narrative…. [Other seasons could explore] multiple other beefs and other character types.

If the anthology idea doesn’t appeal to everyone, Lee also indicated some interest in further exploring Danny’s and Amy’s stories, as well. It would be hard to imagine Beef without the two stars who made the series so enjoyable in the first place. However, the series also greatly benefited from stellar writing, directing, and authentic Asian American representation. Hence, further seasons could still be successful even if they do feature new stories and characters. Ultimately, only time will tell what Beef‘s future will look like, but its strong performance bodes well for its potential continuation.

