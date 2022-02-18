Here’s Where and When the Uncharted Movie Will Release on Streaming

The long-awaited Uncharted has hit theaters! Tom Holland has traded in his webslingers for ancient artifacts as he plays Nathan Drake, a young adventurer recruited by Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to search for the long-lost treasure of Ferdinand Magellan. Based on the Uncharted video game series and directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland), Uncharted promises a lot of heart-in-your-throat fun. But what if you can’t catch it in theaters? How and when can you watch the Uncharted movie on streaming?

Where and When Will Uncharted Come Out on Streaming?

Everything’s in flux these days, thanks to both the rapid evolution of streaming services and the still-ongoing Covid pandemic, but here’s what’s likely to happen.

Last year, Sony and Netflix signed a deal that gives Netflix first access to Sony’s theatrical releases. It used to be that viewers had to wait 18 months before they could watch a theatrical release on a streaming platform, but more recently that window has been shortened to 45-90 days after the movie’s premiere. This window isn’t guaranteed, though, since it came about due to the pandemic and may eventually go back to 18 months.

In addition to Netflix, you’ll also eventually be able to purchase Uncharted on Amazon and other platforms, but there’s no exact date for those releases, either.

Will Uncharted be on HBO Max?

Nope. Sorry, HBO subscribers. HBO Max is run by Warner Brothers, and since Uncharted is a Sony property, it’s not likely to stream on HBO Max. If it makes you feel better, Warner Brothers media has the same release window as Sony, so you wouldn’t have been able to watch it any sooner.

We’ll update this post with more information when the exact date for Uncharted‘s streaming release becomes available, so stay tuned!

(image: Sony)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]