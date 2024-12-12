‘When you forget to switch to your burner account’: Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace allegedly lied about being attacked due to anti-trans statements

Eyebrows are being raised after Republican Rep. for South Carolina, Nancy Mace, alleged she was assaulted by a pro-trans activist. The Representative detailed the assault on social media where people noticed that she may have forgotten to switch to her burner account in the comments.

Mace alleges that the assualt took place at the Rayburn House Office Building at the U.S. Capitol on December 10, 2024. She claims that James McIntyre, a 33-year-old activist in foster care policy issues, accosted her adding on social media that she now requires “one new brace for my wrist and some ice for my arm and it’ll heal just fine.” Capitol police responded quickly to the report, arresting McIntyre for assaulting a government official, but he has since been released from holding after pleading not-guilty.

Since the event, eye witness reports have not been consistent with Mace’s own testimony. Three witnesses from McIntyre’s foster advocacy group stated that merely shook hands. Elliot Hinkle, a former foster youth and advocate for LGBTQ rights, told The Imprint, “From what I saw, it was a normal handshake and interaction that I would expect any legislator to expect from anyone as a constituent.” This was the echoed in an article published by The Washington Post. Other witnesses describe the handshake as “exaggerated” and “aggressive.”

Social media blunders abound

These witness reports are not the only inconsitent aspect of the whole affair. While posting prolifically on social media about the alleged assault, it would appear that Mace potentially forgot to switch accounts when commenting under one of her statements. That, or she really loves talking about herself in the third person.

When you forget to switch to your burner account pic.twitter.com/3RXVj1EegJ — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 12, 2024

Mace has been critisized for introducing a bill that will ban transgender women from using women’s bathrooms at the U.S. Capitol Building. She has stated that she absolutely wrote the bill in response to Rep. -elect Sarah McBride becoming the first trans individual elected to Congress. Since her election, Mace has made it her mission to belittle her new colleague by attempting to pass such asinine bills as this. She uses the tired and unfactual claim that transgender women make bathrooms unsafe for cis-women and girls, a claim that evidence has disproved and is actually the opposite of the truth. Trans individuals are more likely to experience violence than their cis counterparts.

Online, the response has been mixed, as one would expect in today’s diveded online landscape. Lisa Dickson, an advocate for foster youth from Ohio, said in a Facebook post, “I want to express deep disappointment in the fact that Congresswoman Nancy Mace came to a national foster youth event, told participating youth that it was a safe space – and literally had one of them arrested by Capital police for simply shaking her hand and asking about trans rights.”

