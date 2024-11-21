‘…simply a ploy to get on Fox News’: Nancy Mace’s former aide destroys her over her anti-trans bathroom bill

Nancy Mace’s former Communications Director, Natalie Johnson, brutally slammed the Republican representative over her anti-trans bathroom bill.

Since Sarah McBride became the first transgender woman elected to the House of Representatives, Mace has been on a crusade to discriminate against her. She quickly introduced a resolution to add to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s House rules package stipulating individuals can only use the bathroom facilities corresponding to their biological sex. Johnson soon issued a statement confirming his support of banning McBride from using the women’s bathrooms at the Capitol and House Office Buildings. McBride has shown incredible poise when dealing with the blatant discrimination and refused to engage House Republicans, urging them to instead focus on the real issues plaguing Americans.

Mace has not shown the same class and dignity as McBride. Even after Johnson’s statement, Mace has refused to give up her obsession with the bathroom. She has continued posting to X around the clock about the bathroom, penning hundreds and hundreds of posts attempting to mock, humiliate, and attack McBride. She has even taken to running around the Capitol, taping signs to the bathrooms, and resharing AI-generated images of her in armor guarding the bathrooms. Her bathroom obsession has grown so unhinged that even conservatives are likely starting to question when she’s going to get back to work. Hence, it was quite satisfying when her ex-aide effectively destroyed her in just a few Tweets.

Natalie Johnson slams Nancy Mace’s hypocritical, attention-seeking actions

Recently, Johnson took to X to counter Mace’s bathroom hysteria. She reshared a post revealing that Mace made a staggering 262 posts on X about the bathroom in the span of 36 hours. In her caption, Johnson pointed out that all these posts were “about a bill that applies to like .00000001% of Congress.” She insinuated that the bill has nothing to do with “protecting women” and that the hysteria is all just “a ploy for media attention.”

Tweeting 262 times about a bill that applies to like .00000001% of Congress in 36 hours is definitely about protecting women. It’s certainly not just a ploy for media attention. https://t.co/m9HhrbmzvJ — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) November 20, 2024

Even before learning of the sheer number of bathroom posts, Johnson had posited her media attention theory. As evidence, she pointed to 2021, when Mace openly claimed that she supported “LGBTQ rights” and stated, “Religious liberty, gay rights, and transgender equality can all coexist.” It’s highly possible Mace simply made that statement to win popularity and did not intend to uphold her sentiments. At the same time, Johnson suggested the radical shift in her attitude towards the LGBTQ community could be “simply a ploy to get on Fox News.”

If you think this bill is about protecting women and not simply a ploy to get on Fox News, you've been fooled. pic.twitter.com/RWvAS2DsmE — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) November 20, 2024

Regardless of her true intentions, it couldn’t be clearer that her goal is not to protect women. After all, Mace supported Donald Trump’s appointment of alleged sex trafficker Matt Gaetz as Attorney General. Johnson stated that if Mace truly cared for women, she’d “be introducing a bill to bar Matt Gaetz, a sexual predator with an affinity for underage girls, from ever walking those halls again, rather than dropping a messaging bill that’s sole goal is getting on TV.”

“Protecting women” in Congress would be introducing a bill to bar Matt Gaetz, a sexual predator with an affinity for underage girls, from ever walking those halls again, rather than dropping a messaging bill that’s sole goal is getting on TV. — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) November 20, 2024

While Gaetz has dropped out of the Attorney General race due to controversy, the sentiment still holds true. When it comes to alleged predators and abusers, from Trump to Gaetz to Pete Hegseth, absolutely no one defends them harder than Republicans like Mace. Yet, while they endlessly gush over and chant the names of these alleged abusers, they also claim that they’re somehow the ones protecting women by introducing bills that, for example, discriminate against a single person in Congress. As Johnson points out, it has never been about protecting women. It’s only about getting attention, distracting from real problems, and discriminating against the transgender community.

