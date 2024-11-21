‘It just seems nasty and mean and cruel’: Katie Couric slams Nancy Mace’s ‘bigoted’ behavior towards Sarah McBride

Journalist Katie Couric slammed Nancy Mace’s “bigoted” behavior towards Sarah McBride, calling House Republicans’ anti-trans bathroom bill “nasty and mean and cruel.”

Recommended Videos

Recently, McBride became the first transgender woman elected to the House. Following her election, Mace quickly introduced a measure stipulating that employees can only use the bathroom corresponding to their biological sex at the Capitol. Given that the bill literally only affects one person in Congress, Mace has openly confirmed that the measure is “absolutely” a direct response to McBride’s election. For her part, McBride has refused to engage House Republicans in the ridiculous bathroom debate and has urged them to focus on real problems in America instead. However, Mace’s bathroom bill has turned into an all-out obsession with the Capitol bathrooms, and she has grown increasingly unhinged in her discriminatory attacks on McBride.

In 36 hours, Mace posted to X 262 times about the bathrooms. Her posts repeatedly call McBride a man, accuse her of being “mentally ill,” insinuate she’s “perverted,” and are filled with graphic, derogatory language. While relentlessly attacking and harassing McBride, Mace has begun claiming that she’s the victim and seeking sympathy because she’s getting called out for her behavior. Her behavior has gotten out of hand, leading Couric to speak out about it.

Katie Couric states the truth on Nancy Mace’s behavior

Couric took to TikTok to briefly address the situation. In her short video, she mainly expressed disappointment at how people like Mace feel the need to be so mean. She stated, “I’m just so disappointed that this Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina, is being so rude and … I don’t know …. just bigoted against Sarah McBride.” Couric explained that she knew McBride, calling her “an extraordinary human being” and commending her for “doing a great job representing the people of Delaware.”

She criticized the bill targeting McBride, stating, “And, it just seems so nasty and mean and cruel because she is the only member [of Congress] who is now forbidden to use the lady’s room.” Couric added, “It’s just s****y, you know.” She concluded, “People are just mean, aren’t they?”

Katie Couric did not say anything that should surprise anyone. She stated the simple truth that what is happening is disappointing. This level of cruelty, bullying, and pettiness should not be playing out in the U.S. House of Representatives, of all places. It’s disheartening that Americans dealing with real issues right now, including inflation and skyrocketing childcare costs, are watching their leaders pen hundreds of Tweets about bathrooms instead of doing actual work to help the country.

Of course, Mace quickly reshared Couric’s post and jeered about her “crying.” It seems Couric’s post struck a nerve with more than just Mace. The journalist started trending on X, with thousands of MAGA supporters launching disgusting misogynistic and ageist attacks on her. It’s very strange that a simple post expressing disappointment in how cruel people are was so immensely triggering for Trump supporters. Fortunately, some people are still willing to speak out against cruelty despite the threat of bullying from conservatives.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy