We May Have To Wait a Long Time for ‘Inside Out 2’ To Arrive on Disney+

It’s shaping up to be a pretty loaded year for Pixar, which is releasing not one, but two animated features in the coming months: Inside Out 2 and Elio. And with such a jam-packed 2024 slate, it’s possible the highly-awaited sequel to 2015’s Inside Out will stream far later than expected.

After nearly a decade (yes, a decade—feel old yet?), Disney and Pixar are gearing up to return to the world of Inside Out, this time with plenty of new emotions as Riley (Kaitlyn Dias/Kensington Tallman) faces a daunting new challenge: puberty. The coming-of-age followup will see much of the OG cast reprising their roles, including Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), and Anger (Lewis Black), though it has Liza Lapira stepping in for Disgust (who was voiced by Mindy Kaling in the first film), along with Tony Hale voicing Fear (originally played by Bill Hader).

As Riley grows older, it only makes sense that her evolving brain would develop new emotions. Enter Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawk, who, according to the first trailer, is about to make Riley’s “control center” a whole lot more chaotic. Other Hollywood A-listers from the likes of Emmy-winner Ayo Edebiri to Paul Walter Hauser and Adèle Exarchopoulos will join as Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui, respectively.

Inside Out 2 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 14, 2024. Kicking off the summer box office with a family-friendly blockbuster hasn’t always proven successful for Pixar (last year’s shaky Elemental had a similar release date), but given the positive reception of the first Inside Out, the sequel is bound to get moviegoers through doors. However, even if, for whatever reason, Inside Out 2 is a financial flop, it seems like Pixar can usually count on its movies’ streaming premieres to score some additional viewership figures. So, when is Inside Out 2 arriving on Disney+?

Inside Out 2 could arrive on streaming this fall

Although an official at-home release date for Inside Out 2 has yet to be confirmed, Bloomberg recently reported that Jim Morris, president of Pixar Animation, is heavily banking on its success. Supposedly, the sequel will have a lengthy theatrical run of 100 days, giving it plenty of time to shine on the big screen, unlike 2020’s Soul and 2022’s Turning Red, both of which went straight to Disney+. This strategy seems to have earned the ire of Morris himself, who told the outlet, “I hope that we will not release another feature film on Disney+,” and that TV shows should be the only Pixar projects reserved for streaming.

So, if Morris’ release schedule goes to plan and Inside Out 2 runs in theaters for the better part of 15 weeks all throughout summer, when will it will debut on Disney+? Well, if Disney’s history of waiting 90 days before putting new releases on its streaming platform is anything to go by, this puts Inside Out 2′s streaming release window around mid to late September. And yeah, this could be the longest we’ve had to wait for a Pixar streaming premiere, perhaps … ever? There’s a strong chance that it could be made available for DVD/VOD purchase prior to then, but for now, this remains pure speculation.

With an Inside Out spinoff series also in development at Disney and Pixar, there’s certainly a lot of upcoming content for fans to get excited about. But those looking forward to watching Inside Out 2 from the comfort of home will have to be patient, as it’s probably going to be a hot minute until the new movie hits Disney+.

