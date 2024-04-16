The First 35 Minutes of ‘Inside Out 2’ Are Exactly What I Wanted!

I was lucky enough to head to Pixar to see a special behind the scenes look at the making of Inside Out 2. While there, we were shown the first 35 minutes of the movie and it has made me just want even more of what’s in store!

The first Inside Out movie as Riley going through a move and having to find a way in her new life in San Francisco. With Inside Out 2, it seems as if there is a lot more at stake for Riley’s emotions. The first half hour showed us a new crop of emotions bubbling up and taking over right as Riley goes to hockey camp. When do they all come in? Right after the puberty bell rings.

At the end of Inside Out, a new control panel was installed and an alarm labeled puberty was there and it hadn’t been before. At the time, Joy (Amy Poehler) said they’d deal with it later and Inside Out 2 seems to be that later. The first emotion to step up to the plate is Anxiety (Maya Hawke) and her need to take over Riley’s every waking thoughts make chaos for the other emotions.

While it seems to be setting up a war of the emotions (which, who among us doesn’t relate to that?), the movie also gives us a lot of new information about who Riley is within this first half hour.

From the jump, Riley’s emotions are happier because Riley is happy in her new life. She’s found friends, a hockey team, and then everything starts to fall apart. Her friends are going to a different school and their last chance to be together is at hockey camp but Riley also wants to hang with the girls who will be on her hockey team in at her new school.

Apart from the introduction of new emotions, we also get to learn about Riley’s core values and what makes her such a special person.

A new, teenage Riley

While the first Inside Out movie was special because it showed us all that our feelings about growing up, moving away, and losing friends are universal. It gave me, a young girl who moved at that age, hope that another generation can look to Riley’s store and find comfort.

From what I’ve seen of Inside Out 2, we’re seeing the very real shift from joy being the emotion that takes over and letting thoughts of embarassment, ennui, anxiety, and envy all creeping in instead. I instantly wanted more, I wanted to see how Riley handle navigating those feelings and if she’ll ever find her joy again. Which is a testament to director Kelsey Mann who maybe found a way to make lightning strike twice.

It was just the beginning of Inside Out 2 but it was enough to have me crying and ready for me! Inside Out 2 hits theaters on June 14th and after seeing the preview footage, it cannot come soon enough!

(featured image: Pixar)

