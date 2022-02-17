When Will Dragon Age 4 Release?

There are so many good video games being released in the near future. Elden Ring is finally coming out, Fire Emblem: Three Houses is getting its very own Warriors game, and even Pokemon has blessed us with Legends: Arceus quite recently.

So when, Bioware, will Dragon Age return from the war? Fans have been waiting (somewhat) patiently since Inquisition, the series’ last title, was released all the way back in 2014. I was in high school then, and now, I’m a college grad who’s still bereft of my long-coveted copy of Dragon Age 4. For a long time, it seemed like there was no end in sight, and various treks into development hell made fans start to lose hope.

But while there is no definitive release date yet, there’s plenty of evidence to suggest that the game is currently in good hands, and should hopefully find its way to our hands by 2023.

Official News

On January 6, 2022, studio GM Gary MacKay posted a blog entry titled “State of Bioware and Looking Ahead.” In this post, he talks about the challenges that came about during quarantine, as well as how the Bioware team came together and persevered. But regarding Dragon Age, he had this to say:

…we have a veteran group of talented developers working on the next iteration of the franchise. We are focused on a single-player experience that is built on choices that matter.

Which, yes, isn’t a lot to go on. But after so much silence, it was heartening for fans to hear even this. Additionally, many were relieved to know that the game wouldn’t use Anthem’s live-service multiplayer model, and would instead be a traditional single-player game, like the Dragon Ages we know and love.

In the meantime, there are rumors abound, many with dubious credibility. But the following tweet is from a reputable source, author Jeff Grubb, and has been used as a reference point by many:

Sources say Dragon Age 4 is expected to launch in 2023. We'll probably start hearing about it a lot more in 2022. https://t.co/AsAXjtl3FG — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) July 22, 2021

In The Meantime…

It’s never a bad idea to replay the games, and with all the myriad choices available at the player’s disposal, fans may as well create a few different world states to eventually import when Dragon Age 4 releases. Maybe you could even do the unthinkable: play as an evil, irredeemable jerk.

But if you’re sick of replaying the games, yet still miss the universe, the canon books are a pretty fun read. The most recently published title is Tevinter Nights, a collection of short stories written by the various producers and writers who’ve worked on the games. That said, my personal favorite book in the series is Asunder (featuring Cole, everyone’s favorite spirit baby).

Lastly, grab a kleenex and watch this video, and hope it’ll tide you over ’til there’s new content to gush over:

