The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 Reunion Had Everything

Season six of Netflix’s Love Is Blind has come to a close, and Nick and Vanessa Lachey have questions. The married hosts of everyone’s favorite guilty pleasure reality series reunited with the couples to check in after a year of marriage.

After last year’s disastrous livestream reunion was riddled with technical problems and delays, Netflix wisely decided to film the reunion instead of attempting another live show. But when did Netflix film the reunion? And how much time has passed since they filmed it?

The reunion was filmed sometime between the end of February and the beginning of March 2024. Lachey asked fans on social media to submit their questions for the cast on February 23, with the reunion streaming on March 13, so it’s safe to assume that filming happened within that time frame.

The Lacheys cranked up the energy for the reunion, drilling down on the season’s villains Jeramey and Sarah Ann. Sarah Ann slid into Jeramey’s DMs after he got engaged to Laura, which earned her disapproval from the rest of the cast. The women of season 6 stood by Laura and called out Sarah Ann for not being a girls’ girl. Laura Zoomed into the reunion from Spain, where she read Jeramey and Sarah Ann to filth for their shady behavior.

Jeramey and Sarah Ann are not only still dating, but they’re living together. Their relationship is giving shades of season four when Jackie left Marshall for Josh. Jackie and Josh moved in together before breaking up later. When a couple gets together on LIB outside of the pods, they often double down to try to save face. It’s giving “the lady doth protest too much” for me.

Another star who got the fifth degree from the Lacheys was Chelsea’s beau Trevor, who earned a legion of fans online for his sweet and enthusiastic personality. Or so we thought. The Lacheys revealed that Trevor was in a serious relationship before joining the show, and went back to his girlfriend after exiting the pods. Trevor was visibly shaken as the Lacheys read out leaked texts between Trevor and his ex. Trevor ultimately had nothing to say for himself as everyone called him out for going on the show to get famous. He eventually asked to leave and was dismissed by Nick.

All in all, it was an explosive reunion that answered many questions and satisfied our need for a guilt pleasure evening.

(featured image: Netflix)

