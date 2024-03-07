So Does Anyone Actually Get Married on Season 6 of ‘Love Is Blind’?

Love Is Blind does not guarantee success for its couples. The idea behind the show is to establish a connection with another person having never seen them face to face. But does the experiment prove that love is truly blind? Who actually got married in season 6 of the Netflix show?

Surprisingly, only two couples from the Charlotte, North Carolina-set season made it to the altar when all was said and done. Which was not what the show was going for. Five couples came out of the pods and five couples went on their vacation to the Dominican Republic. But when they made it back to their apartments and started their lives together, couples began to fall apart.

Laura Dadisman and Jeramey Lutinski had an explosive break-up when Lutinski went to talk things out with extremely conservative Sarah Ann Bick. I don’t know about you but a woman who made her politics so abundantly clear in a pod, especially when she was talking about her conservative views ruining friendships, would have made me not want to talk to her but Lutinski really wanted to see Bick. That was enough for Dadisman and the couple didn’t even make it to the dress fitting.

Another couple who barely made it in their apartment was Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorhan. The two had a break-up that was surprisingly nice and just the two of them being honest with each other about where they were as a couple.

Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell? Not so much. So let’s talk about the couples who made it to the finale and what happened.

Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell

(Netflix)

It’s not often I am Team The Man in these situations but the Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell of it all was a lot to unpack. Blackwell let her insecurities run rampant and Presnell, for the most part, understood it. But then, in the end, he did the right thing and told Blackwell before they got to the wedding that he was pretty certain this wasn’t for him.

Blackwell was understandably angry, yelling at Presnell during a date at a shut-down Carowinds amusement park and the two never made it to the altar.

AD Smith and Clay Gravesande

(Netflix)

Now this was a baffling turn of events. Leading up to the altar, AD Smith and Clay Gravesande were both seemingly so in love with each other. Even when they’re standing in their respective rooms getting ready, they are both talking about how their love is so deep and real. Smith said “I do” to Gravesande but he flipped the day on its head by saying “I don’t.”

In Gravesande’s defense, he did explain to Smith that he didn’t feel like he was ready for this and he didn’t feel like the husband that Smith needed and deserved right that moment. Gravesande promised to go to therapy and wanted to continue to work on their relationship but when it comes to Love Is Blind, they did not make it.

Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre

(Netflix)

One couple made it through this season and it was Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre. To be fair, there is always seemingly one couple who really seems to be in love and work with each other and this season, that was Cortés and McIntyre. So when it came down to their wedding, I don’t think anyone was surprised by the fact that they … got married.

In a season of couples who definitely shouldn’t be together, they were the only couple who did seem to fit and McIntyre was one of the best guys on the show this time around.

In the end, only one couple got married. So maybe … love isn’t really blind?

(featured image: Netflix)

