For fans of Fleetwood Mac, Daisy Jones & the Six (the show and the novel) brought us a fictionalized version of the band’s famous affair with its telling of the love affair between lead singers in the eponymous band: Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. Daisy (Riley Keough) was a brilliant songwriter and singer who kept getting lost in her own addiction and horrible relationships. For Billy (Sam Claflin), being drawn to Daisy put his relationship with Camila (Camila Morrone) and his sobriety at risk.

It’s a love story that fans were clinging to throughout the first season of Daisy Jones & the Six, which put a perfect bow on the relationship between the band members, and most importantly, on the love triangle between Daisy, Billy, and Camila. Labeled as a limited series, fans assumed we’d just get this one story and that’d be it. Now, it seems like we might not be done with the band quite yet.

In a new interview with Variety, Scott Neustadter and Lauren Neustadter talked about bringing the series to life and working together as a couple. More importantly, they gave us a very needed update on the real-life concert for the band that fans want. “We’re not giving up,” Lauren Neustadter said. “I believe they will perform. The question is when.”

Fans have been clamoring for the fictional band to put on a real performance. But with the SAG-AFTRA strike, those plans were put on hold. However, a concert isn’t the only idea the Neustadters have for more Daisy Jones & the Six.

Back with the band

Taylor Jenkins Reid’s Daisy Jones & the Six is a book that fans still talk about four years on. What’s so great about it is that we get to have a deep dive into these characters and explore the love they all shared for each other. While the ending of the book is pretty much a done deal (and one the show follows), there are still other stories we could see. For both Scott and Lauren Neustadter, they’d be happy to join forces with Jenkins Reid to tell more of the band’s tales.

“If any time Amazon came to us and said, ‘what would it be?,’ we would put our little thinking caps on about it,” Lauren Neustadter said. Scott Neustadter went on to say “It’s super fun to sit and talk to Taylor for hours about where we think we could take this next. It was a calculated move to move [the flash forwards] to their 40s. There’s a lot of life left to live, so there could be a future.”

It wouldn’t be far off from how the real Fleetwood Mac were broken up and came back together years later to give fans reunion concerts featuring heart wrenching performances. (I will never forget The Dance tour and Stevie Nicks singing “Silver Springs” at Lindsey Buckingham.)

Whether or not Daisy Jones & the Six season 2 actually happens, it’s something we’d love to see.

