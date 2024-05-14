Get Ready to Cry During the ‘Young Sheldon’ Series Finale

Young Sheldon‘s final season hasn’t even ended yet, and viewers are already sobbing. When will fans get some closure? What is that season 7 finale airing?

Recommended Videos

Young Sheldon follows Sheldon Cooper, who was first introduced in The Big Bang Theory. Played by the now 15-year-old Iain Armitage, the Sheldon we meet in Young Sheldon is a child prodigy growing up in Texas in a mild-mannered suburban family.

But The Big Bang Theory hinted at a tragic event in Sheldon’s life growing up: the death of his father. That death finally happened a couple of episodes ago, when George Cooper (Lance Barber) died of a heart attack. In the show’s penultimate episode, Sheldon and his family were still reeling from the loss.

Now, the series finale is airing in just a couple of days. “It’s funny because, in a way, our end is [The Big Bang Theory‘s] beginning,” Armitage said to TVLine in a recent interview. “I would like this ending to be satisfying, especially for fans of The Big Bang Theory. [I want them to] really feel like it has come full circle because I think a show like this is only as satisfying as its ending. And Big Bang‘s ending was so incredible … And so I hope this ending will be just as satisfying as that.”

Executive producer Steve Holland also spoke to TVLine about the ending, and gave readers a hint of what the final chapter in the teen Sheldon’s story might contain. “It’s going to be a bit of an emotional roller coaster,” Holland said. “We’re really trying to close the gap on Sheldon’s life in Texas before he moves to California and starts the life that we pick up on 10 years later in Big Bang Theory.”

So when is the Young Sheldon series finale dropping? The final episode of the series will air on Thursday, May 16 at 8:00 ET on CBS. The episode will also stream on Paramount+, with the entire season likely heading to Netflix in fall 2024 or spring 2025.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more