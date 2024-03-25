HBO Clarifies ‘Euphoria’ Season 3’s Status After Cancellation Rumors

Recently, rumors arose that Euphoria season 3 had been canceled by HBO. The network debunked the rumor but didn’t have a very positive update about the long-awaited season.

It has now been over two years since Euphoria season 2 concluded and HBO greenlit season 3. However, viewers are growing impatient as production on season 3 hasn’t even started, and there is no tentative date set for filming to begin. The long delay for the highly-anticipated season has been disappointing, given the series’ critical acclaim and star-studded cast, including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, and Hunter Schafer. Euphoria has gained attention not just for its phenomenal cast but also for its willingness to tackle mature topics, including substance abuse and recovery.

Those who have been keeping up with developments with the cast and Hollywood will understand part of the delay. The show recently faced two devastating losses after the unexpected passing of cast member Angus Cloud and producer Kevin Turen. Recently, Colman Domingo confirmed that the delays were partially due to Sam Levinson carefully rewriting and reworking the season to address the losses in a respectful manner. Additionally, the show faced delays due to the Hollywood labor strikes last summer and will have much difficulty filming around its cast’s busy schedules.

Is Euphoria season 3 still happening?

(HBO)

Given all the delays and obstacles, some viewers have started to lose hope that Euphoria season 3 will actually happen. Meanwhile, the spread of a rumor that season 3 was officially canceled only compounded such fears. World of Reel recently claimed that Euphoria season 3 had been scrapped, and the cast was told by executives to pursue other projects. However, World of Reel is not the most credible source and as a result, many were waiting for some of the major news outlets to confirm or debunk the claim.

Soon, HBO responded to the news itself. As reported by Variety, HBO debunked the cancellation, stating, “HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season.” While the show was not canceled, the network confirmed that cast members were allowed to “pursue other opportunities” until production began. As a result, Euphoria‘s status hasn’t changed much. The series is delayed, but HBO and Levinson are still working on it. However, the fact that the cast is being encouraged to pursue other opportunities suggests that production isn’t looking to start soon.

According to Deadline, though, HBO is still aiming for a 2025 release window for Euphoria season 3, a goal first set in November 2023. Initially, it was anticipated that season 3 would begin filming within the first few months of 2024, but HBO’s latest statement did not suggest a timeline for production to commence. Ultimately, Euphoria season 3 is not officially canceled, but it may still be a while until the network starts making progress on it.

(featured image: HBO)

