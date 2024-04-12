What You Need to Know as ATEEZ’s Coachella Performance Gets Closer and Closer

The first weekend of the 2024 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival—the 23rd in total since the festival was first held—is upon us, and so are the performances of all the artists that make up the usual well-populated lineup, including ATEEZ!

This year’s headliners are Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, and No Doubt. And while ticket sales for this year’s edition of the festival might have been some of the slowest in a decade, that doesn’t really matter for K-Pop fans, not when there are new groups to support as they make their Coachella debut—and no one is readier to do that than ATINYs, the official fanbase of K-Pop boy group ATEEZ.

The eight members of ATEEZ—Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mini, Wooyoung, and Jongho—are in their sixth year of activity and are about to take the Coachella stage, becoming the very first members of a K-Pop boy group to do so. They are sure to hit the California desert with one of their incredible performances, for which they’re very well known and also very well-beloved in the wider K-Pop scene. I mean, they haven’t earned the nickname “Global Performance Idols” for nothing.

So when is ATEEZ performing at Coachella exactly?

ATEEZ’s performance will take place on the Sahara stage on Friday, April 12, from 10:45 to 11:35PM PT—which means April 13 at 1:45AM in New York, at 6:45AM in London, 3:45PM in Seoul, and 5:45PM in Sydney.

While the setlist hasn’t been confirmed yet and will probably be kept as a surprise up until the actual performance, we can assume that the group will include some of its greatest successes—from their debut single “Pirate King” to other lead singles like “HALA HALA” or “Answer” or “BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS” or “WONDERLAND.” And of course, they will do it all again on Weekend 2, specifically on Friday, April 19.

Are there any other K-Pop artists performing at Coachella this year?

ATEEZ aren’t the only K-Pop groups set to perform at the 2024 edition of Coachella. Girl group LE SSERAFIM, powerhouse rookies and from the same label as BTS, will perform during both weekends on Saturday, April 13th as well as Saturday, April 20.

And then there’s K-band The Rose, who is part of the Sunday lineup on both weekends and will take the stage on Sunday, April 14 and Sunday, April 21.

(featured image: KQ Entertainment)

