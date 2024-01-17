Beloved K-pop Group Making U.S. Debut at Coachella—Is a World Tour Next?

Le Sserafim fans have been hoping for a world tour in 2024. The K-pop girl group already hit up several stops during the FLAME RISES tour in 2023, but it was mostly limited to countries in East Asia and Southeast Asia.

FLAME RISES started on August 12, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea, and ended on October 8 in Bangkok, Thailand. Given how limited the tour was in 2023, fans are now manifesting for Le Sserafim to perform in their countries.

Le Sserafim’s recent collaboration with Overwatch in “Perfect Night” currently has more than 60 million streams. Nile Rodgers produced UNFORGIVEN, which has more than 100 million views. Given their Billboard staying power, Le Sserafim is long overdue for a world tour.

LE SSERAFIM will perform at the 2024 Coachella. pic.twitter.com/2IFPpDmHSC — Kpop Charts (@kchartsmaster) January 17, 2024

Unfortunately, the Le Sserafim World Tour for 2024 hasn’t been announced or confirmed. Fans shouldn’t feel discouraged just yet, since the UNFORGIVEN album was just released and it’s a full-length LP. It’s possible that it will end up on a tracklist for their world tour. But luckily for fans in the U.S., Le Sserafim is performing at Coachella on April 13 and 20, 2024. It’s more than what Le Sserafim fans from the U.S. could ask for, since they will be the second girl group in history to perform at Coachella after Blackpink.

(featured image: HYBE Label)

