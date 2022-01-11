We Can’t Wait for Ms. Marvel. So, When Does it Hit Disney+?

She may just be one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most highly anticipated debuts yet. Kamala Khan, better known as Ms. Marvel, is getting her own TV show. Confirmed for Phase Four, the MCU’s current TV and film phase, Ms. Marvel will finally give the hero a dedicated live-action appearance. The series will also pave the way for Khan’s silver screen role in 2023’s highly anticipated film The Marvels.

Ms. Marvel is one of the most exciting superheroes we’ve seen in a long time. Kamala Khan is a Pakistani-American and Muslim superheroine that hails from Jersey City. While she’s not the first Ms. Marvel (three other women come before her), she’s the first woman of color to don the role, and one of the most popular superheroes of color in comics to date. Her initial appearance in Captain Marvel #14 electrified the comics community, and her 2014 comic series (also named Ms. Marvel) remains a fan-favorite years later for exploring the challenges of superhero life as a teen girl of color.

So, now that Khan is taking the jump to the MCU, when can fans expect to see her on Disney+? Read on to learn more.

Ms. Marvel isn’t that far off now

Originally, Ms. Marvel was expected for late 2021. Unfortunately, 2021 came and went without Khan on Disney+. Instead, Hawkeye carried the MCU’s TV catalog to the end of the year, paving the way for Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Secret Invasion, and, of course, Ms. Marvel.

We don’t have an exact date for when Ms. Marvel will launch. Luckily, we do have a window to go by: Disney+’s official website claims the series will launch in “summer 2022.” Like the comics, expect the TV show to embrace Khan’s multifaceted identity: As a Muslim woman, as a Pakistani-American from Jersey City, and as a diehard video game fan and fanfiction writer, as Disney describes her. The series also plans to explore her love for Captain Marvel alongside the unique challenges that come with being a 16-year-old girl with superpowers. In other words, a perfect adaptation for the comic superheroine we already know and love.

If you’re like us and can’t wait to see Ms. Marvel in live-action, then don’t fret. November 2021’s Disney+ Day gave fans a quick teaser showcasing actor Iman Vellani as the iconic heroine, as well as some of the challenges Khan will face in the MCU. Check out the sneak peek above, and expect to see more teasers as 2022 continues.

(Image: Disney)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]