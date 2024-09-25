‘Chicago Med’ season 10 is just around the corner

Chicago Med, like most medical dramas, follows the daily lives of hospital staff as they do their best to diagnose and save patients while juggling their personal lives. The show first aired in 2015 and is heading towards its tenth season, which thankfully, is right around the corner.

Chicago Med is another show from the mind of Dick Wolf, a film and television producer behind such dramas as the Law & Order franchise, FBI franchise, and the Chicago franchise, which includes Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med. The latter has held a consistent presence on NBC since it premiered and it doesn’t look like that’s about to change any time soon. Chicago Med season 10 premieres September 25.

The show is experiencing a shakeup behind the scenes, with former showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov ending their time on the show after season 9. Chicago Med will now be helmed by Allen MacDonald for season 10. MacDonald previously worked on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, 13 Reasons Why, and American Gothic.

Who is returning?

Many of the show’s key cast members will return, led by Oliver Platt and S. Epatha Merkerson as Dr. Daniel Charles and Executive Director of Patient and Medical Services, Sharon Goodwin, respectively. Both characters work with the rest of the staff at the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Other returning actors include:

Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood

as Maggie Lockwood Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer

Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher

as Dr. Hannah Asher Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley

as Dr. Mitch Ripley Conor Perkins as Dr. Zach Hudgins

as Dr. Zach Hudgins Henderson Wade as Dr. Loren Johnson

Ashlei Sharpe Chesnut as Naomi Howard

Actor Dominic Rains, who played Dr. Crockett Marcel, will not be returning this season for reasons unknown. Season 9 left Crockett with some time off to get his head on straight, so whether he will make any cameos in this season or potential future seasons remains to be seen.

Two new faces will join the floor this season: Sarah Ramos (Parenthood) as Dr. Caitlin Lenox and Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever) as Dr. John Frost.

The first episode of Chicago Med season 10 will air at 8PM ET on Wednesday, September 25, with the following episodes released weekly. You can catch it on NBC.

