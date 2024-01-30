This Is the Actor Behind Your Dr. Ripley Obsession on ‘Chicago Med’

I need a doctor. STAT. Not a science fiction doctor with a weird little screwdriver. Despite their experience with wibbly wobbly timey wimey or whatever baby talk they use to describe the fourth dimension, none of these doctors graduated from an accredited medical school. I need a REAL doctor. A real TV doctor.

That would be a hunk of medical knowledge rolled up into an equally hunky human being. That’s what the people demand, and by God, Chicago Med is gonna give it to them.

In order to raise the blood pressure of Chicago Med’s audience, the team behind the series has decided to cast a brand new face onto which we can project our desires of hot and heavy, medical-grade romance. The ninth season unveiled the charming Dr. Ripley, a man on whose broad shoulders the thirst of the fandom now rests. But who is this mysterious new face? Where did he come from? Where will he go? Cotten-eyed Joe?

Meet Luke Mitchell

Luke Mitchell is the hero who will galvanize the fanbase to binge-watch an entire new season of Chicago Med. But who is he? Luke Mitchell is an Australian actor and model. He got his start working in an Aussie soap opera called Neighbors back in 2008. After that, he appeared in the third season of H2O: Just Add Water. He rose to prominence after winning a Logie Award (an Australian Emmy) for Most Popular New Male Talent for his portrayal of Romeo Smith in Home and Away.

Americans may recognize Mitchell for his portrayal of Lincoln Campell, an Inhuman in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., where he became a main cast member in the show’s third season. He was then cast as Roman in Blindspot. In 2018, he was cast in the lead role of Captain John “Abe” Abraham in the CBS drama The Code. Then, things started REALLY kicking off for our boy Mitchell. He appeared in a film called Without Remorse alongside Michael B. Jordan in 2021 and played the lead role of Danny in the CW drama series The Republic of Sarah and worked with CW again when he played Ken, King of the Gods in the CW drama Legacies.

After appearing in Big Sky and the Hallmark film A Pinch of Portugal, Mitchell was cast as Mitch Ripley in the ninth season of Chicago Med. While his easy-on-the-eyes face is sure to turn some heads, fans should know that the dude is happily married to Rebecca Breeds, who he met on the set of Home Away From Home. Ya snooze ya lose, people. You wanna date an actor? Start auditioning for stuff.

