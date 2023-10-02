What ‘Gen V’s Gender-Shifting Supe Reveals About Powers and Identity

The Boys‘ first spinoff, Gen V, arrived on September 29 and introduced viewers to a whole new generation of supes. What’s particularly intriguing about these college-aged superheroes is that they boast even more obscure powers than their predecessors in The Boys. Gen V goes beyond super speed and laser eyes, introducing viewers to characters who can control blood, manipulate magnetism, and exhibit mind control. Of all the new heroes and powers, none stand out quite as much as Jordan Li and their gender-shifting abilities.

Li is one of the highest ranking upperclassmen students at Godolkin University, who also serves as a teaching assistant for esteemed professor Richard “Brink” Brinkerhoff (Clancy Brown). While their high ranking and close connection to one of the university’s most renowned professors should be enough to propel them to the top of their class, they find their status deteriorating after their involvement in an incident on campus—even though Li is one of the students who heroically fought to protect their classmates during the situation.

As Vought International was putting a cover-up in place, the corporation decided it didn’t want a student who uses they/them pronouns and can switch genders to be the hero they want to present to the press—hence Li receives no credit for their actions. Not only that, but it is also revealed that Li’s parents disapprove of their powers and identity, and even misgender them. Li’s character brings awareness to non-binary individuals and the discrimination they often experience. However, it’s very touching and encouraging to see that the powers they manifest align with and support their identity.

Jordan Li’s powers go beyond gender-shifting

There are few details about how powers manifest in the universe of The Boys. However, with some individuals, it appears that their personality or identity influences which powers they develop after being injected with Compound V. This has never been so noticeable with a supe as it is with Li. As Li told their parents, they knew who they were even before their powers ever manifested; their powers simply reinforced their identity, which is an excellent way to see a supe’s powers manifest.

Li’s powers go beyond the ability to switch between a masc form (portrayed by Derek Luh) and a femme form (portrayed by London Thor) at will. They also boast unique powers depending on which form they’re currently taking. As it’s still early in the season, we may have yet to see the full extent of Li’s powers. So far, it appears that their powers are somewhat rooted in gender essentialism: in their femme form, Li boasts heightened agility, which allows them to avoid Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger)’s blows and makes them quick and nimble on their feet. This form also allows them to emit energy blasts from their hands. These aren’t powerful enough to toss Golden Boy into the air, but sufficient enough to deal a heavy blow.

In their masc form, Li appears to be indestructible, withstanding Golden Boy’s fire blasts and blows without so much as flinching. In both forms, Li seems to have heightened strength, though the superhuman strength is more noticeable in the masc form. Having unique powers in each form makes Li quite powerful, as they can instantaneously change and always have access to the abilities best suited for the threat at hand. It’s no surprise that they’re a top student at Godolkin and show substantial potential in the crimefighting division.

It will be interesting to see if Li displays additional powers in either form. However, we’re more excited to see how their story develops and hopefully see them granted the acceptance, recognition, and opportunities that they have clearly earned.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

