Is Krysten Ritter Dropping Jessica Jones Hints With Her Hair!?

Every day we get closer and closer to a Netflix Marvel reunion—or at least we just get closer to more of those heroes showing up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) back with Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) at his side, where’s Jessica!?

Krysten Ritter played Jessica Jones in three seasons of the Netflix series of the same name. While there are some iconic looks that Jessica has from the comics, Jessica Jones was great representation for girlies who don’t wash their jeans after every single wear. She had very dark black hair that did have a purple tint to it, and she wore black leather jackets and white shirts.

While her hair was not the purple we loved to see in the comics, it seems like Ritter is giving fans a little tease. In her Instagram story, Ritter posted a selfie with a darker purple look, which is reminiscent of one of her comic looks: Jewel in Purple Haze.

Krysten Ritter via her Instagram Story ? pic.twitter.com/pl29nBww2j — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) May 9, 2024

Yes, I also clocked that Bruce Springsteen shirt. But this is not the first time that Ritter has posted an image with her hair that had people thinking she was coming back to Marvel. Right now, the difference is that many of our favorite characters are returning to the franchise in Daredevil: Born Again.

I really miss Jessica Jones. That was one of my favorite shows in Marvel’s Netflix era, and if anyone was going to get the next show out of those Defenders, it should be Jessica, since she was the second Defender to get their own show. And maybe this purple hair is a glimpse into the Jessica Jones that we will get for Ritter’s grand return to the MCU.

But also, it could just be that Ritter wanted to dye her hair purple (and it does look amazing). If so, girl loves to tease us! Either way, this has me excited over the prospect of Jessica coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, hopefully sooner rather than later.

(featured image: Disney+)

