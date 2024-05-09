krysten ritter as jessica jones in the eponymous netflix series
Category:
TV

Is Krysten Ritter Dropping Jessica Jones Hints With Her Hair!?

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: May 9, 2024 04:59 pm

Every day we get closer and closer to a Netflix Marvel reunion—or at least we just get closer to more of those heroes showing up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) back with Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) at his side, where’s Jessica!?

Recommended Videos

Krysten Ritter played Jessica Jones in three seasons of the Netflix series of the same name. While there are some iconic looks that Jessica has from the comics, Jessica Jones was great representation for girlies who don’t wash their jeans after every single wear. She had very dark black hair that did have a purple tint to it, and she wore black leather jackets and white shirts.

While her hair was not the purple we loved to see in the comics, it seems like Ritter is giving fans a little tease. In her Instagram story, Ritter posted a selfie with a darker purple look, which is reminiscent of one of her comic looks: Jewel in Purple Haze.

Yes, I also clocked that Bruce Springsteen shirt. But this is not the first time that Ritter has posted an image with her hair that had people thinking she was coming back to Marvel. Right now, the difference is that many of our favorite characters are returning to the franchise in Daredevil: Born Again.

I really miss Jessica Jones. That was one of my favorite shows in Marvel’s Netflix era, and if anyone was going to get the next show out of those Defenders, it should be Jessica, since she was the second Defender to get their own show. And maybe this purple hair is a glimpse into the Jessica Jones that we will get for Ritter’s grand return to the MCU.

But also, it could just be that Ritter wanted to dye her hair purple (and it does look amazing). If so, girl loves to tease us! Either way, this has me excited over the prospect of Jessica coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, hopefully sooner rather than later.

(featured image: Disney+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How Long Did Richard Gadd Wait To Tell His Story in ‘Baby Reindeer?’
Richard Gadd in 'Baby Reindeer'
Category: TV
TV
How Long Did Richard Gadd Wait To Tell His Story in ‘Baby Reindeer?’
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr May 9, 2024
Read Article More ‘Bluey’ Is Coming, O Ye of Little Faith
bluey's family in bluey
Category: TV
TV
More ‘Bluey’ Is Coming, O Ye of Little Faith
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 9, 2024
Read Article Where Is Adam on ‘Chicago PD’?
Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek on Chicago PD
Category: TV
TV
Where Is Adam on ‘Chicago PD’?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 9, 2024
Read Article ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ Finally Gets a Release Date
Batman is surrounded by flames in 'Batman: Caped Crusader'.
Category: TV
TV
‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ Finally Gets a Release Date
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 9, 2024
Read Article Fans Will Have To Be Patient for ‘The Terminal List’ Season 2
Chris Pratt shirtless as James Reece in The Terminal List
Category: TV
TV
Fans Will Have To Be Patient for ‘The Terminal List’ Season 2
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How Long Did Richard Gadd Wait To Tell His Story in ‘Baby Reindeer?’
Richard Gadd in 'Baby Reindeer'
Category: TV
TV
How Long Did Richard Gadd Wait To Tell His Story in ‘Baby Reindeer?’
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr May 9, 2024
Read Article More ‘Bluey’ Is Coming, O Ye of Little Faith
bluey's family in bluey
Category: TV
TV
More ‘Bluey’ Is Coming, O Ye of Little Faith
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 9, 2024
Read Article Where Is Adam on ‘Chicago PD’?
Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek on Chicago PD
Category: TV
TV
Where Is Adam on ‘Chicago PD’?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 9, 2024
Read Article ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ Finally Gets a Release Date
Batman is surrounded by flames in 'Batman: Caped Crusader'.
Category: TV
TV
‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ Finally Gets a Release Date
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 9, 2024
Read Article Fans Will Have To Be Patient for ‘The Terminal List’ Season 2
Chris Pratt shirtless as James Reece in The Terminal List
Category: TV
TV
Fans Will Have To Be Patient for ‘The Terminal List’ Season 2
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 9, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.