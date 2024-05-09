Jeremy Allen White as Carmy Berzatto in The Bear
Category:
TV

Hope You’re Hungry—’The Bear’ Season 3 Has a Release Date

Image of Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman
|
Published: May 9, 2024 06:35 pm

Fans of The Bear don’t have to wait much longer! FX and star Jeremy Allen White have announced the exact release date of the award-winning show’s third season.

Recommended Videos

All episodes of The Bear season 3 will drop on FX on June 27, 2024. Along with the release date announcement, White posted a new teaser on his Instagram account.

In the very brief teaser, we see a determined-looking Carmy (White) walk into the newly renovated kitchen of The Bear (formerly The Beef). After Carmy sets down his knife set and notebook, the camera closes in on his eyes, and then pans out to the restaurant’s stylish dining room before showing the Chicago cityscape.

Season 2 of The Bear saw Carmy and the other characters going through some momentous changes. In season 1, Carmy took over The Beef, the sandwich shop formerly owned by his deceased brother Michael. But by season 2, Carmy, his sous-chef Sydney (Ayo Edeberi), and the cantankerous Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) transformed The Beef into a more upscale restaurant, The Bear. In the season 2 finale, The Bear has its soft opening, with plenty of things going sideways.

Last December, White spoke with Variety about what fans can expect in season 3. “We all did a lot of preparation before the first season,” White said. “I went to culinary school and I spent a lot of time in restaurants. And then, for the second season, so much of it was about putting the restaurant together, so there wasn’t that much cooking. But now, in the third season, I think we’re going to go back to that functioning kitchen atmosphere that we had in the first.”

Although it has yet to be confirmed, The Bear has reportedly been renewed for a fourth season, filmed back-to-back with season 3.

(via Variety, featured image: FX / Hulu)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Piers Morgan Reaches New Low With Exploitative ‘Baby Reindeer’ Interview
Martha in Netflix's Baby Reindeer
Category: TV
TV
Piers Morgan Reaches New Low With Exploitative ‘Baby Reindeer’ Interview
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 9, 2024
Read Article How Long Did Richard Gadd Wait To Tell His Story in ‘Baby Reindeer?’
Richard Gadd in 'Baby Reindeer'
Category: TV
TV
How Long Did Richard Gadd Wait To Tell His Story in ‘Baby Reindeer?’
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr May 9, 2024
Read Article Is Krysten Ritter Dropping Jessica Jones Hints With Her Hair!?
krysten ritter as jessica jones in the eponymous netflix series
Category: TV
TV
Is Krysten Ritter Dropping Jessica Jones Hints With Her Hair!?
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 9, 2024
Read Article More ‘Bluey’ Is Coming, O Ye of Little Faith
bluey's family in bluey
Category: TV
TV
More ‘Bluey’ Is Coming, O Ye of Little Faith
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 9, 2024
Read Article Where Is Adam on ‘Chicago PD’?
Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek on Chicago PD
Category: TV
TV
Where Is Adam on ‘Chicago PD’?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Piers Morgan Reaches New Low With Exploitative ‘Baby Reindeer’ Interview
Martha in Netflix's Baby Reindeer
Category: TV
TV
Piers Morgan Reaches New Low With Exploitative ‘Baby Reindeer’ Interview
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 9, 2024
Read Article How Long Did Richard Gadd Wait To Tell His Story in ‘Baby Reindeer?’
Richard Gadd in 'Baby Reindeer'
Category: TV
TV
How Long Did Richard Gadd Wait To Tell His Story in ‘Baby Reindeer?’
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr May 9, 2024
Read Article Is Krysten Ritter Dropping Jessica Jones Hints With Her Hair!?
krysten ritter as jessica jones in the eponymous netflix series
Category: TV
TV
Is Krysten Ritter Dropping Jessica Jones Hints With Her Hair!?
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 9, 2024
Read Article More ‘Bluey’ Is Coming, O Ye of Little Faith
bluey's family in bluey
Category: TV
TV
More ‘Bluey’ Is Coming, O Ye of Little Faith
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 9, 2024
Read Article Where Is Adam on ‘Chicago PD’?
Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek on Chicago PD
Category: TV
TV
Where Is Adam on ‘Chicago PD’?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 9, 2024
Author
Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman (she/her) holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, and has been covering feminism and media since 2007. As a staff writer for The Mary Sue, Julia covers Marvel movies, folk horror, sci fi and fantasy, film and TV, comics, and all things witchy. Under the pen name Asa West, she's the author of the popular zine 'Five Principles of Green Witchcraft' (Gods & Radicals Press). You can check out more of her writing at <a href="https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/">https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/.</a>