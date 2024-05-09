Hope You’re Hungry—’The Bear’ Season 3 Has a Release Date

Fans of The Bear don’t have to wait much longer! FX and star Jeremy Allen White have announced the exact release date of the award-winning show’s third season.

All episodes of The Bear season 3 will drop on FX on June 27, 2024. Along with the release date announcement, White posted a new teaser on his Instagram account.

In the very brief teaser, we see a determined-looking Carmy (White) walk into the newly renovated kitchen of The Bear (formerly The Beef). After Carmy sets down his knife set and notebook, the camera closes in on his eyes, and then pans out to the restaurant’s stylish dining room before showing the Chicago cityscape.

Season 2 of The Bear saw Carmy and the other characters going through some momentous changes. In season 1, Carmy took over The Beef, the sandwich shop formerly owned by his deceased brother Michael. But by season 2, Carmy, his sous-chef Sydney (Ayo Edeberi), and the cantankerous Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) transformed The Beef into a more upscale restaurant, The Bear. In the season 2 finale, The Bear has its soft opening, with plenty of things going sideways.

Last December, White spoke with Variety about what fans can expect in season 3. “We all did a lot of preparation before the first season,” White said. “I went to culinary school and I spent a lot of time in restaurants. And then, for the second season, so much of it was about putting the restaurant together, so there wasn’t that much cooking. But now, in the third season, I think we’re going to go back to that functioning kitchen atmosphere that we had in the first.”

Although it has yet to be confirmed, The Bear has reportedly been renewed for a fourth season, filmed back-to-back with season 3.

