Paw Patrol Live is currently on tour, and if you’re a parent, you may be wondering how long you’ll be expected to sit through it.

Paw Patrol Live, a stage show featuring puppet versions of the dogs from the animated series Paw Patrol, is currently touring several cities in the southern U.S. and British Columbia. According to the show’s website, there are three separate shows currently playing in Minnesota, Florida, Alabama, Missouri, Mississippi, Georgia, and British Columbia.

The first show is called “Heroes Unite.” Here’s a description from the website:

Calling all good citizens! The PAW Patrol is yelping for help as they face their greatest challenge yet. Mayor Humdinger has dognapped Robo Dog and cloned him, causing chaos all over the world. It’s up to the pups to catch those clones, rescue Robo Dog and show that when the going gets “ruff,” lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO!

The second show on offer is “The Great Pirate Adventure”:

It’s Pirate Day in Adventure Bay, and Mayor Goodway is getting ready for a big celebration! But first, Ryder and his team of pirate pups must rescue Cap’n Turbot from a mysterious cavern. When they do, they also discover a secret pirate treasure map! The PAW Patrol set out over land and sea to find the treasure for Mayor Goodway’s celebration before Mayor Humdinger finds it first! The pups will need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including some help from the newest pup … Tracker!

Finally, the third show currently playing is “Race to the Rescue.”

It’s the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. PAW Patrol Race to the Rescue! Ryder summons Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest to rescue Mayor Goodway and to run the race in her place.

Although the official website doesn’t give the runtime for each show, Undercover Tourist reports that “Heroes Unite” is about 90 minutes long. Parents can assume that the other two shows are more or less the same length.

For more information, see the Paw Patrol Live official website or Undercover Tourist.

