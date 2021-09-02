Amazon Studios dropped the first teaser trailer for their upcoming series The Wheel of Time today, giving us our first look at the big budget high fantasy saga. Based on Robert Jordan’s epic 15-book series of the same name, The Wheel of Time is Amazon’s first attempt to inspire the international fanbase that flocked to Game of Thrones. Following this series, they’ll be rolling out their other big budget high fantasy series set in the world of The Lord of the Rings.

The description for the series reads, “Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Gone Girl‘s Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.”

The teaser gives us everything we want in a lavish fantasy series: gorgeous vistas, elaborate costumes, and prestige actors. Pike plays Moiraine Damodred, an Aes Sedai of the Blue Ajah, who travels to Emond’s Field in search of the Dragon Reborn, the champion of the Light against the Dark One.

The teaser also gives us a glimpse of the potential dragons, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski), Mat Cauthon (Barney Harris), Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherfort), Nynaeve al’Meara (Zoë Robins), and Egwene al’Vere (Madeleine Madden). We also meet fellow Aes Sedai Siuan Sanche, played by Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda).

While the show checks all the prestige fantasy boxes, it will be interesting to see how audiences respond to another epic fantasy series. And considering Game of Thrones problematic treatment of its female characters, I’m tentatively excited to explore a fantasy world where women hold the power.

The Wheel of Time premieres November 19 on Amazon Prime.

(image: Amazon Studios)

A new study shows that face masks are very effective in curbing the spread of covid-19. (via Gizmodo)

Nia DaCosta may be directing The Marvels, but she’s still got student loan debt like the rest of us. (via io9)

In non-terrifying court news, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled that the state can remove a statue of Robert E. Lee. (via NPR)

Lil Nas X did a pregnancy photo shoot to announce his new album and honestly we love it:

SURPRISE! I can’t believe i’m finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy “MONTERO” is due September 17, 2021 🦋💕🥲 pic.twitter.com/dry8lAhpPr — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 2, 2021

Bob’s Burgers writer/producer Wendy Molyneux says what we’re all thinking. (via McSweeney’s)

Two teens wore the same outfits to expose the double standards of school dress codes. (via Yahoo!)

Candace Owens tried to get a COVID test and it did not go well. (via Reddit)

Here’s the teaser for the third and final (sob!) season of Dickinson:

Hang in there Mary Suevians, that 3 day weekend is coming!

