Who is the killer in ‘Grotesquerie’?

Ryan Murphy‘s horror drama Grotesquerie initially made headlines for having star NFL tight end Travis Kelce among its cast. However, it has since captured the audiences’ imagination following the release of the first four episodes.

Spoilers for the first four episodes of Grotesquerie season 1 follow!

As the show’s debut season continues, audiences remain curious about the identity of the mystery killer behind all the gruesome killings. Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash-Betts) and Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond) have tried their best to arrive at an answer about the perpetrator’s identity, but to no avail.

Who could be the killer in Grotesquerie?

A major hint that the killer has dropped in the aftermath of their crimes is the presence of religious rites at the murder scene. While it’s premature to look in this direction, there’s a solid chance Sister Megan is the perpetrator. There’s an obvious religious connection here with her church background, and there have been a few dead giveaways from her side.

One of them is her suspiciously eager nature when it comes to investigating these brutal murders, the other being her accurate guess about the Mozart piece playing at the slaughtered family’s house at 3 AM in the first episode. Lois does give her speculative look momentarily but brushes it off after Megan puts it down to her uncanny intuition.

Suspect number 2, Father Charlie (Nicholas Chavez), has also been an oddball across all four episodes. His extreme religious beliefs and ultra-conservative views make him a prime suspect, and there also could be a possibility of a collaboration between him and Sister Megan. Only time will tell if that’s indeed the case.

Fans are convinced Travis Kelce is the killer

Meanwhile, fans are pointing their fingers toward TV debutant Travis Kelce (he previously appeared in one episode of the Showtime comedy show Moonbase 8) as the vicious killer. His brother Jason has also chimed in on his role, only adding fuel to the fire of different fan theories:

If Travis boiled a baby, I’m gonna be real pissed #Grotesquerie — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) September 26, 2024

That box was shown when Travis‘s name was shown during the credits. What if Travis‘s name is Grotesquerie? — Becca (Taylors Version) (@becca_canada1) September 26, 2024

Trav was def inside the house almost didn’t recognize him with his new Ryan murphified makeover #Grotesquerie — Spooky?metal girl ? (@metalofgirl) September 26, 2024

I need to just put it here for posterity that Travis Kelce is 100% the killer even though they are bending over backwards to obscure it for some reason pic.twitter.com/PPe1dbYzrD — Sarah Everett (@goddammitsarah) September 28, 2024

Kelce made his first appearance in the show in the third episode, with the show finally revealing his character after months of fan speculation. The Kansas City Chiefs star plays Ed Lachlan, a nurse tending to Tryon’s comatose husband Marshall (Courtney B. Vance). The writers have already established a strong relationship between Tryon and Lachlan, which includes flirtatious exchanges. As things stand, if Kelce’s character does indeed turn out to be the killer, Tryon is going to be more disappointed than his fans.

