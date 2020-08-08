Things We Saw Today: What’s Happening With Those Star Trek Movies?

After a successful trilogy that began with the big screen reboot of Star Trek in 2009, many fans are wondering what the future holds for the Star Trek cinematic universe. We last saw our crew in 2016’s Star Trek: Beyond, but contract negotiations stalled any future chapters with the cast. It’s a disappointing turn, as S.J. Clarkson would have been the first female director to tackle a film within the franchise.

Simon Pegg, who was a writer on Beyond and plays Scotty, admitted recently that a fourth film was unlikely due to the financial limits of the franchise, and more personally, due to the untimely death of actor Anton Yelchin, who played Chekov.

Plans for a new Star Trek film were revived when Noah Hawley (Legion, Fargo) was brought aboard. There was also a competing project wirtten by Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) which Quentin Tarantino was interested in directing (the famed director has since dropped out.) There were even rumors of a time travel storyline which would bring Chris Hemsworth back as Kirk’s father, but there’s no word yet on that possibility.

But many things stand in the way of a new Star Trek. There’s the pandemic of it all, and new film chief Emma Watts, who will be taking over the franchise. Right now, everything is paused as Watts decides what direction to go in with the franchise. Will Paramount reboot the O.G. crew of the Enterprise, or will they dip into another series for inspiration?

Or perhaps they will create an entirely new focus for the reboot. Decisions are said to be made over the next few weeks as to which direction Star Trek is headed. One thing we do know: wherever it goes, it will do so boldly.

(via Deadline, image: Paramount)

Potential veep pick Susan Rice has sold her shares of Netflix. Is she divesting for some election-related reason? (via Deadline)

Check out this look at the special effects behind the O.G. Ghostbusters. (via io9)

The next season of Outlander will bring the love and (of course) the pain. (via Syfy Wire)

It’s International Cat Day! Look at these fuzzy buddies!

Happy #InternationalCatDay!

Who knew deadly could be so cute! The black-footed cat is the deadliest wild cat in the world 😲 pic.twitter.com/oF73BeU7kJ — BBC Earth (@BBCEarth) August 8, 2020 The WW1984 Cheetah doll gives us a glimpse of Kristen Wiig’s feline antagonist. (via CBR)

Real life Eurovision singer performs ‘Ja Ja Ding Dong’ from the Netflix movie. (via Nerdist)

Clark Gregg says goodbye to Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in new video. (via Collider)

How’s your Saturday, Mary Suevians?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com