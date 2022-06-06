‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Renewed for Seasons 5 and 6

Vampires, we did it! The hit FX series What We Do in the Shadows is getting ready for its fourth season, but that isn’t all the good news for fans of our favorite vampires from Staten Island. Based on the film of the same name, the show takes us into the world of Laszlo, Nandor, Nadja, Colin, and Guillermo as they try to live their lives as under-the-radar as possible—while still being vampires, and very obviously so, in the New York City borough.

Starring Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch, and more, the series is such a feel-good comedy that sometimes you just want to watch it over and over again. I mean, come on, we all have watched the episode with Nandor working out to “One Week” by the Barenaked Ladies at least 4 times a week, right? So fans are excited for season 4 to get underway on July 12th.

But it isn’t just season 4 excitement that has fans buzzing. News broke today via Variety that the show has been renewed for two more seasons prior to its season 4 release. And with the way season 3 left off (with our vampires separated from each other and on a journey to try to experience life as best they can, and with a baby Colin Robinson to deal with), news of a season 5 and 6 shows that FX not only trusts the showrunners and the show as a whole but also lets us know that we’re doing our part to show our love for our vampires.

“There’s a lot of life left in our favorite vampires from Staten Island and FX couldn’t be more thrilled to commit to two additional seasons of this phenomenal series,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX Entertainment, according to Variety. “’What We Do in the Shadows’ excels on every level, from the brilliant cast and surprising guest stars to the producers, writers, directors and crew. We can’t wait for everyone to enjoy season four, knowing that the next two are on the way.”

The mockumentary style

What’s so funny about the movie and show, to me, is that it’s a mockumentary about vampires. So, in theory, these characters know they’re being filmed and are talking directly into the camera about their lives as vampires, but we never know who is going to watch it. We’ve learned such secrets of the vampire world (like how every actor who plays a vampire is a vampire), and we get to see all their faces, and yet, no one seems to care about the filming aspect, and it’s brilliant.

Pair that with the light tie-ins from the show to the movie of the same name that it’s based on, and it just works so well as a comedy series that it isn’t surprising that FX renewed the show for more than one season this time around. More What We Do in the Shadows is a blessing to us all, and now we can head into season 4 knowing that there’s plenty more of our favorite vampires coming our way.

