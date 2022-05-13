We Now Know When ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Is Returning For Season 4!

Thanks to a tweet we first saw from vampire hunter/vampire bodyguard Guillermo de la Cruz himself—okay, well, via his alter ego, actor Harvey Guillén—we finally know the exact date that the next season of What We Do in the Shadows will drop on FX and Hulu. Season 4 is headed our way this summer, and we absolutely cannot wait for the resurrection of one of the best and funniest shows on television.

What We Do in the Shadows is set in the universe of the cult classic 2014 movie of the same title from Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement. Clement created the series and he and Waititi executive produce and remain involved. But as it’s evolved over the seasons, WWDITS on TV has become entirely its own brilliant entity—wickedly clever, irreverent, and laugh-out-loud funny. Moving the setting to Staten Island was a stroke of genius that just keeps on giving, since vampires, werewolves, and other demons are hardly the strangest sight to be seen in New York City’s least-beloved borough.

Guillén alerted his Twitter followers to the exciting news that season 4 will officially be released on July 12th, 2022. That’s a Tuesday, if you’re already planning out your viewing week.

@theshadowsfx season 4 coming to you this summer ! July 12th pic.twitter.com/nLcVrLSAbA — Harvey Guillén (@HARVEYGUILLEN) May 13, 2022

How did season 3 of What We Do in the Shadows end?

Season 3 ended on quite the cliffhanger, with Laszlo (Matt Berry) unexpectedly shipping Guillermo to London (literally shipping, Guillermo is trapped in a coffin) with his wife Nadja (Natasia Demetriou). Laszlo pulled off the switch so that he could stay behind to help the bizarre baby that emerged from the seemingly dead body of energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch). This turn of events caused Guillermo to be separated from his beloved Nandor (Kayvan Novak), who is embarking on a world tour and now likely believes that Guillermo abandoned him. Does this all sound nutballs? It is! Everything on WWDITS is balls to the wall bonkers and it couldn’t be more delightful.

How can you watch season 4 of What We Do in the Shadows?

Now that we know the show is returning on July 12th, that would be the time to sign up for that Hulu trial or subscription. If you are the mythical rare beast who still has cable, in the past WWDITS’s new episodes first air on the channel FX at 10 p.m. EST, then stream on Hulu the next day. While WWDITS has been on Thursdays in the past, the show appears to have moved to a Tuesday slot unless that’s a special one marked out for the premiere.

What can we expect from season 4?

While the season’s planning and shooting were impacted by the pandemic, we’re sure there are still many ghastly delights in store. Nandor is traveling the world, and there’s been talk from the creatives that this will open up episodes to introduce even more kinds of supernatural beings. By all accounts, Guillermo is still with Nadja in London, where she’s received a huge promotion to work for the vampiric council. Cannot contain my excitement for this pairing and Nadja’s new workplace shenanigans. And of course, Laszlo with a creepy energy vampire baby?! Be still my heart. Mark Proksch has said he spends a fair amount of time as a “baby.” So there are the parenting hijinks from this show that I never knew I needed.

What are you hoping for from season 4? See you in July!

