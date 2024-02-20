This Is the Exact Moment You Can Stream ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’

Few series are more highly anticipated than Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. The series is based on the fan-favorite animated Nickelodeon series that ran from 2005-2008.

The series received critical acclaim and inspired books, comics, video games, and the spin-off series The Legend of Korra. It also inspired M. Night Shyamalan’s disastrous 2010 live-action movie The Last Airbender.

In 2018, Netflix announced the development of their live-action adaptation developed by Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow). Six years later, the series has finally arrived and it looks awesome. The special effects are top-notch, and it’s clear that Netflix put a lot of money and effort into the show. Will Avatar: The Last Airbender be as successful as Netflix’s big-budget adaptation of One Piece? Or will it crash and burn like their live-action version of Cowboy Bebop? Fans will have to wait until the series drops to find out.

The series synopsis reads: “Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way.”

When does Avatar: The Last Airbender premiere on Netflix?

The 8-episode first season will be available on Netflix at 12 am PT / 3 am ET on February 22, 2024.

(featured image: Netflix)

