What Season Did Michael Leave ‘The Office’? Answered

NBC’s The Office has been one of the most-watched TV shows this century, predominantly for its relatability factor. Steve Carell, known for his comedic skill, was one of the major reasons behind the show being a hit. His portrayal of Michael Scott is lauded as an all-time great performance on Television.

However, Carell ended up exiting the show towards the end of the seventh season, marking the end of a great run. That pivotal moment comes in the 22nd episode of the seventh season, and 148th overall. Michael Scott leaves his job as the regional manager of the the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company’s Scranton branch as he plans to move to Colorado with his fiancee, Holly Flax.

The episode was well received by the critics and the audiences alike, which is reflected in a healthy rating of 9.8 on IMDb. Considered one of the best episodes of the sitcom, fans have suggested it could be the potential series finale. “Goodbye, Michael” was viewed by 8.4 million viewers, later receiving 2 Primetime Emmys nominations, one of which was for Steve Carell.

Michael Scott is one of the greatest sitcom characters of all-time

There have been multiple sitcom characters throughout television history that have captured audiences’ imaginations at different points. Some notable examples are George Costanza from Seinfeld, Ron Swanson from Parks and Recreation, and Phil Dunphy from Modern Family. Steve Carell’s Michael Scott deserves more than a shoutout here, and it can be argued that he is probably the best of the lot considering how much The Office hinged on his talent.

Carell’s portrayal of Michael Scott is poles apart from Ricky Gervais’ David Brent from the British version of the show, bringing out characteristics like empathy and goofiness, along with providing a strange sense of likability. Audiences were able to relate with a multi-faceted jester, and the way Carell kept adding layers to his role as the seasons went by has ensured Michael Scott’s induction into the pantheon of great TV characters.

