For those who have been keeping up with Beauty In Black, there has been a ton of shocking developments in Part 2. But let’s ask the big questions here: did Angel die in Beauty in Black?

Recommended Videos

*Spoilers for Beauty In Black ahead*

Beauty in Black comes from director Tyler Perry, who explores the complex relations between race and class throughout the show. The main character Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) is caught between trying to make it to beauty school and getting wrapped up in secrets and controversies with the all-powerful Bellarie family.

As most fans know, Rain chose to do the incredibly bad idea of opting for a sketchy Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) operation in a motel room. According to Entertainment, a black market surgery endangered Rain’s life severely. The operation goes wrong and she’s taken to the hospital in a critical state. Meanwhile, Angel decides to take care of a dead body that Sylvie found in Kimmie’s car, but he is caught and arrested by police in the process.

What happened to Angel and Rain in ‘Beauty In Black’?

As of now, neither Rain nor Angel are dead in Beauty in Black. Rain is showed alive in Beauty In Black Part 2, while Angel is arrested. These revelations add new complications to the plot, which will likely be resolved in season 2. Speaking of season 2, looks like Perry himself teased Beauty In Black season 2, presumedly confirming production.

Rain’s predicament harkens back to what I said earlier about the intersection between race and class that the show likes to investigate. She chose a black market BBL because of her financial situation. It can interpreted that her poverty is, unfortunately, a direct result of how capitalism weighs much heavier on marginalized people, especially Black women. The fact that Rain almost lost her life is kind of a testament to the direct way the system punishes working class people simply for existing.

Let’s not forget that Rain wanted this operation so she could be more competitive at the club. This also speaks to how women are expected to alter their appearances just to make a decent living.

With that being said, Perry isn’t always good at exploring these problems. He’s received plenty of criticism from Black women on how his show peddles misogyny and dangerous mindsets about domestic abuse. Despite that, it seems a lot of non-white people still relate to a lot of his movies and TV shows. It’s a complicated relation that is fraught with a ton of issues Perry needs to acknowledge and fix.

You can watch Beauty in Black on Netflix.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy