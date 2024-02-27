Watch the Creepy Trailer for ‘The Watchers,’ Ishana Shyamalan’s Directorial Debut

If you bravely ventured to the theater for Madame Web, you may have seen an eerie trailer for a new horror movie directed by Ishana Shyamalan—yes, that Shyamalan. And if you had better things to do while the rest of us trash-goblins were watching Madame Web, you can finally watch The Watchers trailer online.

The teaser trailer for Ishana Shyamalan’s feature directorial debut is somewhat cryptic but effectively creepy:

Based on the folk horror novel by A.M. Shine, The Watchers stars Dakota Fanning as an artist who finds herself stuck in a cabin with three strangers in the remote forest of West Ireland. The strangers are being held captive and watched by unseen creatures for reasons unknown. The Watchers also stars Georgina Campbell (Barbarian), Olwen Fouéré (Mandy), Alistair Brammer (Les Misérables), and Oliver Finnegan (We Are Lady Parts).

Here’s the official synopsis from Warner Bros.:

From producer M. Night Shyamalan comes “The Watchers,” written and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and based on the novel by A.M. Shine. The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night. You can’t see them, but they see everything.

The Watchers hits theaters on June 7, and is technically one of two Shyamalan movies we’re getting this year. M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap arrives in theaters two months later, on August 2.

