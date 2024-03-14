The Internet Gave Zachary Levi’s New Movie the Reaction It Deserves

Zachary Levi’s new movie, Harold and the Purple Crayon, recently received an official release date and poster. Meanwhile, when the internet got wind of it, the reactions did not disappoint.

Levi has become quite a controversial figure in Hollywood, given his problematic views and juvenile behavior. His views started gaining attention last year when he began posting unsupported opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine being dangerous. However, his controversies go deeper than potentially anti-vaccine beliefs. Levi has been caught sharing posts from very hateful social media accounts to back his views on the COVID-19 vaccine, appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience, and praising Jordan Peterson. Hence, many are starting to scrutinize Hollywood’s insistence on casting him in big roles, such as the DCU and Spy Kids franchises.

Additionally, even if one isn’t bothered by his political views, his behavior in general is still off-putting. Many found it very cringy when he used his Instagram Live to literally beg his followers to go see Shazam! Fury of the Gods instead of actually giving people a reason to see it or doing something to help less fortunate families be able to see it. More recently, viewers were shocked when he had a jealous and childish response about Sean Gunn being cast in James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy. Being so openly bitter about someone else’s success when he has had so many amazing opportunities despite being controversial is definitely not a good look. Hence, it was pretty satisfying when the internet let him know they were done with him and his weird new movie.

The internet roasts Zachary Levi’s new film

Viewers were already growing tired of Levi being cast in everything, but his latest casting makes absolutely no sense. Levi is set to star in Harold and the Purple Crayon. There’s just one small problem with that: The movie is an adaptation of the children’s book of the same name by Crockett Johnson about a four-year-old boy named Harold who discovers a purple crayon that brings his drawings to life. So, what’s the problem with the movie? Levi is playing Harold … a four-year-old child. Regardless of what one may personally think of Levi, one must ask the question: Why?

There are kids who grew up reading this book with their parents, and new kids are still being introduced to the book today. Imagine their initial excitement upon learning that the imaginative book was coming to life. In one’s mind, it would so adorable and creative: an inquisitive, sweet little boy bringing the unique drawings to life that only a child can make. Unfortunately, that dream has shattered because some studio exec had the grand idea to cast 43-year-old Levi as four-year-old Harold.

The movie has actually been in development for years, with Levi initially attached to it in an undisclosed role. However, most probably assumed he was just a side character or maybe Harold’s father, but nope, the poster confirmed he is Harold, as he is seen clutching a purple crayon in his big grown man hands and giving his best manbaby smile.

Of course, it didn’t take long for the internet to weigh in on … whatever is going on with Harold and the Purple Crayon. Does Levi’s agent just hate him? What are the kids going to do when they’re expecting to see baby Harold in footsie pajamas and instead get a jumpscare of Levi? Is this Hollywood’s way of admitting Levi is a real-life manbaby?

He just screams Zachary Levi pic.twitter.com/QnmdrmovmU — javi (@1610SPlDEY) March 13, 2024

Did Shazam convince people that Zachary Levi is actually a child in the body of an adult? Because that’s the only way that anything about this makes sense. https://t.co/nsISeOooux — Sawkman (@sawkman) March 13, 2024

"Lemon, in an effort to corner the market on children's cinema, I've purchased the rights to Harold & The Purple Crayon. As you know, I hate children, so we've cast Zachary Levi in the lead role of Harold." https://t.co/OyJUvP5KmP — SpaceCase 64 (@casey_brinke) March 13, 2024

When you remember this part of the book, the Zachary Levi casting suddenly makes sense. https://t.co/036p3YIeOS pic.twitter.com/knR6l6bPVw — JordanGWrites ?‍⬛ (@JordanGWrites) March 13, 2024

Me every time I see Zachary Levi’s face https://t.co/0eLnkhFVc0 pic.twitter.com/wokOrHR2r7 — ? Dave Scheidt ? (@DaveScheidt) March 13, 2024

People hating on this but the casting of Zachary Levi as a big baby is perfect https://t.co/6UWf2wO9rI — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) March 13, 2024

I cannot WAIT for the insane Instagram stories Zachary Levi puts out when no one goes to see this https://t.co/Cj60sfDwBv — Jake Christie (@TheJakeChristie) March 13, 2024

can we as a society never see a zachary levi movie ever again so he stops getting roles. https://t.co/pZ4DgjgD6w — MALIQUE ? (@mal_i_que) March 13, 2024

Why is it that anytime a celebrity is problematic or just generally disliked, Hollywood suddenly acts like they are the only actor in the universe and have to be in literally everything? Chris Pratt just had to be the voice of Mario, Mark Wahlberg has to be in every comedy and inspirational film, and Tim Allen has been Disney’s go-to actor for decades. Now, to top it all off, there was apparently no child to be found anywhere in Hollywood, making Levi the only possible choice to play a four-year-old.

Fortunately, the internet was on its game today and made sure to let Hollywood know in no uncertain terms that this trend of casting the same few controversial men in everything is starting to get ridiculous.

