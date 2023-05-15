Abby Quinn Is Still Buzzing from ‘Knock at the Cabin’

M. Night Shyamalan is known for movies that will leave his audience second guessing everything. And his latest film, Knock at the Cabin, is asking us all what we’d be willing to do to make sure the world could live on. When Andrew (Ben Aldridge) and Eric (Jonathan Groff) take their daughter Wen (Kristen Cui) to a cabin in the middle of the woods. While they are there, four people come to tell them that they have one day to decide which of them must die to protect the rest of civilization. They obviously don’t believe it to be true at first but as the world starts to fall apart around them, they’re forced to take the threats of these horsemen seriously.

Abby Quinn plays Adriane and I was lucky enough to talk with her leading up to the release of the film on digital and Blu-Ray about working with the cast, M. Night Shyamalan and more! But one thing that was incredibly sweet about Quinn was that she didn’t take any of it for granted. I asked what her favorite moment post release has been and she talked about getting to go to the premiere in New York for the film.

“Well, I think at the premiere, I got to invite a lot of my family and it was in New York and I live in LA but luckily one of my best friends from the time I was three lives in New York, so she was there,” Quinn said. “And then someone else from my childhood, my brother’s best friend who I hadn’t seen in years, I invited him and he showed up. So it was kind of this incredible moment of seeing the film and the blending of two worlds. Like I’m meeting with all these people I worked with as an adult and then I’m next to people who’ve known me my entire life And I think it just kind of made the whole experience. It just kind of brought me back to if I were seven and when I wanted to be an actor as a kid, it just reminded me of that and was really surreal for them to be seeing this movie that I’m in. And just how big the entire event was. I think that was the most fun and surreal moment since the movie has come out.”

You can see our full conversation here:

Knock at the Cabin is available on Peacock, digital, 4K Ultura, HD, Blu-ray and DVD now!

