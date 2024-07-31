Unicorn Academy has returned for a sparkly second season. But it’s not just the unicorns that will be glittering, because Sophia will be collecting stars.

Do wishes made on stars come true? Sophia and her friends will be going on an adventure to find the stars of the Unicorn Constellation. Finding a specific star will grant her a wish, and through this, Sophia might be reunited with her father. With stars that can grant wishes, Sophia and her friends won’t be the only ones hunting these stars down. Another mysterious character is looking forward to making a wish, and she’s racing against Sophia to find the star.

The second season of Unicorn Academy is streaming on Netflix as of June 27, 2024. A total of ten episodes have been released. The first episode is 44 minutes long, and the rest of the nine episodes are 22 minutes long.

An Adventure Full of Glitter and Magic

Sophia and her friends are bound to learn a lot during their adventure. Along the way, they found a baby unicorn “fresh from the stars.” Baby unicorns apparently have uncontrollable magic, which is why it’s been sneezing glitter and pooping cotton candy.

Different stars have different magic, and some falling stars can become baby unicorns. Some can power the island, while others are made for wishes, like the Crown Star. Either way, Sophia and Wildstar will have to race their way to find the Crown Star sooner than later.

