There’s some excellent content coming to Netflix in June … and we’re not just talking about Bridgerton!
Not only will the streamer finally air the second half of the Regency drama’s third season, but it’s also releasing several new original movies, series, and documentaries for our viewing pleasure.
Jessica Alba returns in the Netflix film Trigger Warning as a Special Ops agent who must face off against violent gangs after inheriting her father’s dive bar. Love is Blind returns with new episodes for Season 4, which is set in Brazil. The third and final season of the critically acclaimed Netflix series Sweet Tooth premieres, and Jo Koy braves the stand-up stage again in an all-new special filmed in Brooklyn, NY.
For fans of the supernatural, Netflix has a new seven-part series about true sci-fi phenomena penned by writer-director Joko Anwar that we can’t wait to binge. You can also stream all three movies in the spooky Conjuring franchise. And if you’re looking for something a bit lighter, all nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother are yours for the watching.
June is a big month for Netflix releases, so this is just the tip of the iceberg! Read on to see everything coming to Netflix in June 2024, with our personal recommendations in bold. You can also check out our streaming page to see what’s arriving on the other streamers in June.
June 1
Too Old for Fairy Tales 2 – Netflix Family
Waldek and friends take a journey through the Tatra mountains to track down the father he never met.
1917
30 for 30: Once Brothers
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Ali
Baby Boy
Big Fat Liar
The Breakfast Club
Burn After Reading
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Devil’s Own
Dune (1984)
Divergent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
Heartland: Season 16
Home
Kicking & Screaming
La La Land
A pre-Ken Ryan Gosling stars as a struggling jazz pianist who falls for an actress (Emma Stone) as they try to make a name for themselves in Hollywood. A critical darling, La La Land earned a slew of awards, including six Academy Awards for Best Director, Best Actress (Stone), Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Original Score (“City of Stars”) and Best Production Design.
Land of the Lost
The Lego Movie
National Security
On the Basis of Sex
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
S.W.A.T.
Simon
Strawberry Shortcake’s Summer Vacation
Tangerine
Two Can Play That Game
June 3
30 for 30: Lance
30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry
30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius
Little Baby Bum: Music Time: Season 2 – Netflix Family
How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9
June 4
Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn – Netflix Comedy
Koy promises to offer “unfiltered opinions” about everything from aging while raising kids and coping with social media. This special was filmed at the beautiful and historic King’s theatre in Brookyn, NY.
The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance – Netflix film
Grandma’s new boyfriend has the family worried about their inheritance, so they scheme to get rid of him by any means necessary.
June 5
Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial – Netflix documentary
How to Rob a Bank – Netflix documentary
A peek inside the life and mind of the world’s greatest bank robber in the 1990s.
Under Paris – Netflix film
A prodigious scientist (Bérénice Bejo) fights to save Paris while overcoming her own heartbreak after a giant shark is discovered lurking in the Seine.
June 6
Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura – Netflix Anime
Your favorite fighters “Baki Hanma” and “Kengan Ashura” face off in a martial arts crossover match.
Basma – Netflix film
A Saudi student returns home after college to find her family is hiding a dark secret
Crazy Rich Asians
Kübra: Season 2 – Netflix series
Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money – Netflix documentary
Rafa Márquez: El Capitán – Netflix documentary
Soccer fans, check out this doc featuring Mexican defender Rafa Márquez as he reveals what it takes to go pro.
Sweet Tooth: Season 3 – Netflix series
This is the long-awaited third (and final) chapter in Gus’s story!
June 7
Hierarchy – Netflix series
A mysterious new transfer student arrives at the posh Jooshin High school, sending the rich kids into a tizzy.
Hit Man – Netflix film
Oh hello, Glen Powell! Hot off his success in Anyone But You, Powell stars alongside Adria Arjona in a noir comedy written by Richard Linklater based on a true story.
Perfect Match: Season 2 – Netflix series
The second season of the reality show features players from other reality shows in a dating competition to find their perfect match.
June 11
Keith Robinson: Different Strokes – Netflix comedy special
Tour de France: Unchained: Season 2 – Netflix documentary
Go behind the scenes of the 110th Tour de France.
June 12
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5 – Netflix series
Guests this season include Miley Cyrus and basketball legend Charles Barkley.
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 2 – Netflix series
Antiques lovers will learn a lot tagging along with the Golding team as they put a price on pop culture comics, relics, and collectibles. These aren’t your grandma’s antiques!
Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors – Netflix documentary (GB)
June 13
Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2 – Netflix series
The first half of season 3 left fans on the edge of their seats, so we can’t wait to see what happens when Colin Bridgerton finally tells his family he intends to marry Penelope. What will happen when he discovers the true identity of Lady Whistledown? Clutch those pearls and find out!
Doctor Climax – Netflix series
A dermatologist-turned-newspaper columnist starts a sexual revolution in 1970s Thailand.
June 14
Forged in Fire: Season 9
Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams – Netflix series
Seven spooky and thought-provoking tales of supernatural and science fiction are brought to life by writer-director Joko Anwar.
Ultraman: Rising – Netflix Family
June 15
Cold Case Files (2023): Season 3
Miss Night and Day – Netflix series
An interesting story about a woman who can jump from her 20s and 50s at a moment’s notice.
June 17
30 for 30: June 17th, 1994
Carol
June 18
Agents of Mystery – Netflix series
A new series about a group of “agents of mystery” who investigate incidents that can’t be explained by science.
Fifty Shades of Grey
Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution – Netflix documentary
LGBTQ+ comedians like Lily Tomlin, Wanda Sykes, Suzy Eddie Izzard, Rosie O’Donnell, Scott Thompson, and Margaret Cho explore the history of queer comics throughout the ages.
June 19
Black Barbie – Netflix documentary
Three Black women who worked at Mattel were determined to create the first Black Barbie.
Dexter: Seasons 1-8
Inheritance – Netflix film
Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: a rich guy dies and his family descends on his mansion in search of their inheritance. But of course, it won’t be that easy!
Kleks Academy – Netflix family
The Lego Batman Movie
June 20
The Accidental Twins – Netflix documentary
Two sets of identical twins born in Colombia are switched at birth in this documentary exploring nature versus nurture in the real world.
AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – Netflix series
Tag along with the hardworking Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders during the 2023-2024 season, from auditions all the way to the last NFL game.
June 21
Aftersun
Gangs of Galicia – Netflix series
Trigger Warning – Netflix film
Jessica Alba inherits her dad’s bar, but soon finds that the locals are anything but friendly.
The Victims’ Game: Season 2 – Netflix series
June 22
Rising Impact – Netflix anime
One of the best golfers in the world is discovered. The only problem is he’s only in the third grade.
June 24
Little Angel: Volume 5
June 25
Kaulitz & Kaulitz – Netflix documentary
Twins Tom and Bill Kaulitz are world-famous and extremely private, but this doc gets you up close and personal.
June 26
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 – Netflix series
Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2 – Netflix documentary
And you thought YOUR roommate was bad!
June 27
Drawing Closer – Netflix film
A terminally-ill teenager finds meaning in life by helping a girl in a similar predicament.
That ’90s Show: Part 2 – Netflix series
Part 1 of this throwback to That 70s Show premiered in January 2023, and fans are more than a little bit excited to see part 2. The wait is over this month, so get ready to join Leia Forman in her grandparents’ basement with all of her slacker friends. And they’re not done yet; Part 3 of That 90s Show will premiere on October 24, 2024.
Unicorn Academy: Chapter 2 – Netflix family
June 28
A Family Affair – Netflix film
A fun rom-com featuring a woman who starts dating a movie star, sparking changes to everyone in her orbit.
Hoarders: Season 14
The Mole: Season 2 – Netflix series
Òlòtūré: The Journey – Netflix series
A journalist goes undercover as a sex worker in Nigeria to expose corruption.
Owning Manhattan – Netflix series
This new series lets us look into the ritziest Manhattan properties ever sold. Realtor and CEO Ryan Serhant builds his brokerage empire by hunting down the most exclusive listings in New York.
Savage Beauty: Season 2 – Netflix series
June 30
Alone: Season 10
NCIS: Seasons 16-17
The Smurfs: Season 2
See what we mean? There’s something for everyone coming to Netflix in June 2024. The only concern is finding time to watch them all!