There’s some excellent content coming to Netflix in June … and we’re not just talking about Bridgerton!

Recommended Videos

Not only will the streamer finally air the second half of the Regency drama’s third season, but it’s also releasing several new original movies, series, and documentaries for our viewing pleasure.

Jessica Alba returns in the Netflix film Trigger Warning as a Special Ops agent who must face off against violent gangs after inheriting her father’s dive bar. Love is Blind returns with new episodes for Season 4, which is set in Brazil. The third and final season of the critically acclaimed Netflix series Sweet Tooth premieres, and Jo Koy braves the stand-up stage again in an all-new special filmed in Brooklyn, NY.

For fans of the supernatural, Netflix has a new seven-part series about true sci-fi phenomena penned by writer-director Joko Anwar that we can’t wait to binge. You can also stream all three movies in the spooky Conjuring franchise. And if you’re looking for something a bit lighter, all nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother are yours for the watching.

June is a big month for Netflix releases, so this is just the tip of the iceberg! Read on to see everything coming to Netflix in June 2024, with our personal recommendations in bold. You can also check out our streaming page to see what’s arriving on the other streamers in June.

June 1

Too Old for Fairy Tales 2 – Netflix Family

Waldek and friends take a journey through the Tatra mountains to track down the father he never met.

(Netflix)

1917

30 for 30: Once Brothers

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Ali

Baby Boy

Big Fat Liar

The Breakfast Club

Burn After Reading

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Devil’s Own

Dune (1984)

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

Heartland: Season 16

Home

Kicking & Screaming

(Lionsgate)

La La Land

A pre-Ken Ryan Gosling stars as a struggling jazz pianist who falls for an actress (Emma Stone) as they try to make a name for themselves in Hollywood. A critical darling, La La Land earned a slew of awards, including six Academy Awards for Best Director, Best Actress (Stone), Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Original Score (“City of Stars”) and Best Production Design.

Land of the Lost

The Lego Movie

National Security

On the Basis of Sex

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

S.W.A.T.

Simon

Strawberry Shortcake’s Summer Vacation

Tangerine

Two Can Play That Game

June 3

30 for 30: Lance

30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry

30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius

Little Baby Bum: Music Time: Season 2 – Netflix Family

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

June 4

Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn – Netflix Comedy

Koy promises to offer “unfiltered opinions” about everything from aging while raising kids and coping with social media. This special was filmed at the beautiful and historic King’s theatre in Brookyn, NY.

The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance – Netflix film

Grandma’s new boyfriend has the family worried about their inheritance, so they scheme to get rid of him by any means necessary.

June 5

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial – Netflix documentary

How to Rob a Bank – Netflix documentary

A peek inside the life and mind of the world’s greatest bank robber in the 1990s.

Under Paris – Netflix film

A prodigious scientist (Bérénice Bejo) fights to save Paris while overcoming her own heartbreak after a giant shark is discovered lurking in the Seine.

June 6

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura – Netflix Anime

Your favorite fighters “Baki Hanma” and “Kengan Ashura” face off in a martial arts crossover match.

Basma – Netflix film

A Saudi student returns home after college to find her family is hiding a dark secret

Crazy Rich Asians

Kübra: Season 2 – Netflix series

Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money – Netflix documentary

Rafa Márquez: El Capitán – Netflix documentary

Soccer fans, check out this doc featuring Mexican defender Rafa Márquez as he reveals what it takes to go pro.

Sweet Tooth: Season 3 – Netflix series

This is the long-awaited third (and final) chapter in Gus’s story!

June 7

Hierarchy – Netflix series

A mysterious new transfer student arrives at the posh Jooshin High school, sending the rich kids into a tizzy.

Hit Man – Netflix film

Oh hello, Glen Powell! Hot off his success in Anyone But You, Powell stars alongside Adria Arjona in a noir comedy written by Richard Linklater based on a true story.

Perfect Match: Season 2 – Netflix series

The second season of the reality show features players from other reality shows in a dating competition to find their perfect match.

June 11

Keith Robinson: Different Strokes – Netflix comedy special

Tour de France: Unchained: Season 2 – Netflix documentary

Go behind the scenes of the 110th Tour de France.

June 12

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5 – Netflix series

Guests this season include Miley Cyrus and basketball legend Charles Barkley.

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 2 – Netflix series

Antiques lovers will learn a lot tagging along with the Golding team as they put a price on pop culture comics, relics, and collectibles. These aren’t your grandma’s antiques!

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors – Netflix documentary (GB)

(Netflix)

June 13

Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2 – Netflix series

The first half of season 3 left fans on the edge of their seats, so we can’t wait to see what happens when Colin Bridgerton finally tells his family he intends to marry Penelope. What will happen when he discovers the true identity of Lady Whistledown? Clutch those pearls and find out!

Doctor Climax – Netflix series

A dermatologist-turned-newspaper columnist starts a sexual revolution in 1970s Thailand.

June 14

Forged in Fire: Season 9

Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams – Netflix series

Seven spooky and thought-provoking tales of supernatural and science fiction are brought to life by writer-director Joko Anwar.

Ultraman: Rising – Netflix Family

June 15

Cold Case Files (2023): Season 3

Miss Night and Day – Netflix series

An interesting story about a woman who can jump from her 20s and 50s at a moment’s notice.

June 17

30 for 30: June 17th, 1994

Carol

June 18

Agents of Mystery – Netflix series

A new series about a group of “agents of mystery” who investigate incidents that can’t be explained by science.

Fifty Shades of Grey

Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution – Netflix documentary

LGBTQ+ comedians like Lily Tomlin, Wanda Sykes, Suzy Eddie Izzard, Rosie O’Donnell, Scott Thompson, and Margaret Cho explore the history of queer comics throughout the ages.

June 19

Black Barbie – Netflix documentary

Three Black women who worked at Mattel were determined to create the first Black Barbie.

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

Inheritance – Netflix film

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: a rich guy dies and his family descends on his mansion in search of their inheritance. But of course, it won’t be that easy!

Kleks Academy – Netflix family

The Lego Batman Movie

June 20

The Accidental Twins – Netflix documentary

Two sets of identical twins born in Colombia are switched at birth in this documentary exploring nature versus nurture in the real world.

(Netflix)

AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – Netflix series

Tag along with the hardworking Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders during the 2023-2024 season, from auditions all the way to the last NFL game.

June 21

Aftersun

Gangs of Galicia – Netflix series

(Netflix)

Trigger Warning – Netflix film

Jessica Alba inherits her dad’s bar, but soon finds that the locals are anything but friendly.

The Victims’ Game: Season 2 – Netflix series

June 22

Rising Impact – Netflix anime

One of the best golfers in the world is discovered. The only problem is he’s only in the third grade.

June 24

Little Angel: Volume 5

June 25

Kaulitz & Kaulitz – Netflix documentary

Twins Tom and Bill Kaulitz are world-famous and extremely private, but this doc gets you up close and personal.

June 26

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 – Netflix series

Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2 – Netflix documentary

And you thought YOUR roommate was bad!

June 27

Drawing Closer – Netflix film

A terminally-ill teenager finds meaning in life by helping a girl in a similar predicament.

(Netflix)

That ’90s Show: Part 2 – Netflix series

Part 1 of this throwback to That 70s Show premiered in January 2023, and fans are more than a little bit excited to see part 2. The wait is over this month, so get ready to join Leia Forman in her grandparents’ basement with all of her slacker friends. And they’re not done yet; Part 3 of That 90s Show will premiere on October 24, 2024.

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 2 – Netflix family

June 28

A Family Affair – Netflix film

A fun rom-com featuring a woman who starts dating a movie star, sparking changes to everyone in her orbit.

Hoarders: Season 14

The Mole: Season 2 – Netflix series

Òlòtūré: The Journey – Netflix series

A journalist goes undercover as a sex worker in Nigeria to expose corruption.

Owning Manhattan – Netflix series

This new series lets us look into the ritziest Manhattan properties ever sold. Realtor and CEO Ryan Serhant builds his brokerage empire by hunting down the most exclusive listings in New York.

Savage Beauty: Season 2 – Netflix series

June 30

Alone: Season 10

NCIS: Seasons 16-17

The Smurfs: Season 2

See what we mean? There’s something for everyone coming to Netflix in June 2024. The only concern is finding time to watch them all!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more