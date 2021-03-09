Paul Bettany Still Has More of Vision’s Story He Wants to Tell

**Spoilers for all of WandaVision.**

As we saw with the finale of Marvel’s WandaVision, it seems that White Vision (and, for that matter, Paul Bettany) could still have a place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the star isn’t ready to give up his AI persona quite yet. And honestly, I’m here for it. Many, myself included, found themselves in love with Vision after watching him live out a life with Wanda Maximoff, and the thought that a character we never gave a chance to finally being fun (yet dead) might be over was sad.

Luckily, we were all wrong, and so where does that leave Vision in the future? Well, if it were up to Paul Bettany, he’d explore more of what makes the character tick.

Talking with Esquire, Bettany opened up about the future of the character and how we still have so much to learn about him.

“Well, fuck. How do I do this without spoilers?” Bettany pondered with Esquire. “I guess we’ve seen what happens to Wanda when love is taken away from her. And I wonder what that would look like with Vision. I mean, that’s the thing, right? I’ve never had a loved one to lose… I don’t know what grief is because I’ve never had a loved one to lose. There is so much to get into with him because it’s been ten minutes here, ten minutes there, in the movies. Now we’re sort of just starting to sort of peel back some stuff.”

He went on to talk about his iconic trolling of audiences with his hint that there was going to be a cameo he was excited about:

“I was like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s going to be this cameo from this actor that I can’t wait to work with. I’ve admired him for years!’” Bettany recalled. “And then people started coming up with their own ideas… Then I was like, “Oh my God, people are going to find out that I’ve teased Paul Bettany and he’s already in it. I wish it was Patrick Stewart now.’”

After WandaVision, I’m glad to see more of Paul Bettany and Vision in the MCU. Prior to the show, I’ll admit, I didn’t really care. I was fine with his death, and I was actually a little upset that the show wasn’t going to just be Wanda. I’m also woman enough to admit that I was wrong and that Bettany as Vision in WandaVision was a completely re-envisioned version of the character, and now that we know White Vision exists still, I’m interested to see where he’ll go next.

Congrats to Paul Bettany for pulling off the best trolling I’ve seen recently and making us all second guess ourselves but also making us care about Vision. I guess I’m glad you’re still going to be in the MCU, but please know I’ll never trust a single thing you say.

(via Den of Geek, image: Marvel Entertainment)

