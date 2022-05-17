When we last saw our beloved Din Djarin, it was in The Book of Boba Fett. He was reuniting with Grogu (who had been training with Luke Skywalker) after helping Fett, the struggling crime lord, defeat the Pyke Syndicate who were threatening Fett’s rule over Tatooine’s underworld. Djarin and Grogu had both been struggling since they separated at the end of season 2, including Djarin even being banished from his strict Mandalorian sect for taking off his helmet!

But now our pals are reunited and off to possibly learn more about how to properly wield the Darksaber? Redeem Djarin in the eyes of his sect leader so that he can rejoin the Mandalorian community? Hang out with Bo-Katan? The possibilities are endless! But we might possibly be getting answers to our burning questions on our screens much sooner than we thought!

When does The Mandalorian season 3 release?

Iconic actor Giancarlo Esposito set the rumor mill ablaze recently when discussing his work on the third season of The Mandalorian. Esposito, who plays the villainous Moff Gideon on the series, gave an interview with The Rich Eisen Show (via IGN), where his statement quite possibly revealed that The Mandalorian’s third season will release this summer on Disney Plus.

“You’ll get it soon, you’ll get it soon,” he said. “I’ve got a few more things to do in regards to that to put some finishing touches on it in what I do. But I think it will be sometime this summer. No date set yet, but it’s coming soon.”

Now it is quite possible that The Mandalorian season 3 will release this summer, but that does feel a bit overly optimistic. After all, there is still work being done on the third season because shooting only just wrapped in March. Esposito even acknowledged that he was still finishing up his role, which means that other principal characters most likely are as well. The Mandalorian is a special effects-heavy show, and each season demands quite a lot of post-production work.

This is coupled with the fact that Obi-Wan Kenobi will be released on May 27, according to Vanity Fair, and is not expected to finish its season until late June 2022. It would also be a major change to The Mandalorian’s traditional release schedule. The past two seasons have been released on Disney Plus in the fall, near the holidays. Season one came out in November 2019, and season two on October 30, 2020.

The Vanity Fair article also specified that the third season of The Mandalorian will “drop in late 2022 or early 2023.” This seems to confirm that The Mandalorian will be following its traditional holiday release schedule, possibly even coming in December 2022. But make sure to keep checking back for the official release date!



(via: IGN, Vanity Fair, featured image: Disney/Lucasfilms)

