Amazon has found a highly lucrative niche with detective series based on bestselling books. One of their early original series, Bosch, is based on the novels by Michael Connelly. Bosch, which ran from 2014 to 2021, was so successful that it spawned a follow-up series, Bosch: Legacy.

The new series finds Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch (Titus Welliver) retired from the LAPD and working as a private investigator for defense attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers). Bosch also mentors his daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz), a rookie Los Angeles police officer. The series is currently in production on its third season, which was renewed ahead of its season two premiere.

When will season three premiere?

There’s no release date yet for season three, which is shooting this spring and summer. The earliest it could premiere is the end of 2024.

Who stars in Bosch: Legacy?

Titus Welliver reprises his role as the titular grumpy detective with a penchant for jazz. Joining the third season are Mimi Rogers as Honey “Money” Chandler, Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch, Stephen Chang as Maurice “Mo” Bassi, and Denise G. Sanchez as Officer Reyna Vasquez. New additions include Orla Brady (Star Trek: Picard), Michael Reilly Burke (Suits), Dale Dickey (Fallout), Tommy Martinez (Good Trouble), and Andrea Cortés (Mayans M.C.).

What can we expect in season 3?

Season three of Bosch: Legacy will be based on Connelly’s books Desert Star and The Black Ice. The series will also crossover with the upcoming Renee Ballard spin-off, which stars Maggie Q (Nikita) as Ballard, a detective in charge of the LAPD’s cold case division.

Bosch: Legacy is currently available to stream on Amazon Freevee.

