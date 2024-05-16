A still from Bosch: Legacy
(Prime Video)
Category:
TV

‘Bosch: Legacy’ Will Return for a Third Season

Image of Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea Steiner
|
Published: May 16, 2024 02:35 pm

Amazon has found a highly lucrative niche with detective series based on bestselling books. One of their early original series, Bosch, is based on the novels by Michael Connelly. Bosch, which ran from 2014 to 2021, was so successful that it spawned a follow-up series, Bosch: Legacy.

Recommended Videos

The new series finds Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch (Titus Welliver) retired from the LAPD and working as a private investigator for defense attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers). Bosch also mentors his daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz), a rookie Los Angeles police officer. The series is currently in production on its third season, which was renewed ahead of its season two premiere.

When will season three premiere?

There’s no release date yet for season three, which is shooting this spring and summer. The earliest it could premiere is the end of 2024.

Who stars in Bosch: Legacy?

Titus Welliver reprises his role as the titular grumpy detective with a penchant for jazz. Joining the third season are Mimi Rogers as Honey “Money” Chandler, Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch, Stephen Chang as Maurice “Mo” Bassi, and Denise G. Sanchez as Officer Reyna Vasquez. New additions include Orla Brady (Star Trek: Picard), Michael Reilly Burke (Suits), Dale Dickey (Fallout), Tommy Martinez (Good Trouble), and Andrea Cortés (Mayans M.C.).

What can we expect in season 3?

Season three of Bosch: Legacy will be based on Connelly’s books Desert Star and The Black Ice. The series will also crossover with the upcoming Renee Ballard spin-off, which stars Maggie Q (Nikita) as Ballard, a detective in charge of the LAPD’s cold case division.

Bosch: Legacy is currently available to stream on Amazon Freevee.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article These CBS Series Won’t Return in 2024
The cast of 'NCIS: Hawai'i' in a promo photo.
Category: TV
TV
These CBS Series Won’t Return in 2024
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 16, 2024
Read Article Fear Not, ‘Young Sheldon’ Fans: More Cooper Family Shenanigans Are Coming
The Cooper Family poses for a Young Sheldon promo
Category: TV
TV
Fear Not, ‘Young Sheldon’ Fans: More Cooper Family Shenanigans Are Coming
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 16, 2024
Read Article The CW Adds ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 4 to Its Fall 2024 Lineup
Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois in Superman & Lois
Category: TV
TV
The CW Adds ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 4 to Its Fall 2024 Lineup
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 16, 2024
Read Article ‘Young Sheldon’ Has Just Two Episodes Left To Solve Its Biggest Mystery
McKenna Grace as Paige and Iain Armitage as Sheldon in Young Sheldon
Category: TV
TV
‘Young Sheldon’ Has Just Two Episodes Left To Solve Its Biggest Mystery
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 16, 2024
Read Article The ‘X-Men ’97’ Finale Gave Us the Final Piece of the Immediate Summers Family Puzzle
Mother Askani in 'X-Men '97'
Category: TV
TV
The ‘X-Men ’97’ Finale Gave Us the Final Piece of the Immediate Summers Family Puzzle
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article These CBS Series Won’t Return in 2024
The cast of 'NCIS: Hawai'i' in a promo photo.
Category: TV
TV
These CBS Series Won’t Return in 2024
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 16, 2024
Read Article Fear Not, ‘Young Sheldon’ Fans: More Cooper Family Shenanigans Are Coming
The Cooper Family poses for a Young Sheldon promo
Category: TV
TV
Fear Not, ‘Young Sheldon’ Fans: More Cooper Family Shenanigans Are Coming
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 16, 2024
Read Article The CW Adds ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 4 to Its Fall 2024 Lineup
Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois in Superman & Lois
Category: TV
TV
The CW Adds ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 4 to Its Fall 2024 Lineup
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 16, 2024
Read Article ‘Young Sheldon’ Has Just Two Episodes Left To Solve Its Biggest Mystery
McKenna Grace as Paige and Iain Armitage as Sheldon in Young Sheldon
Category: TV
TV
‘Young Sheldon’ Has Just Two Episodes Left To Solve Its Biggest Mystery
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 16, 2024
Read Article The ‘X-Men ’97’ Finale Gave Us the Final Piece of the Immediate Summers Family Puzzle
Mother Askani in 'X-Men '97'
Category: TV
TV
The ‘X-Men ’97’ Finale Gave Us the Final Piece of the Immediate Summers Family Puzzle
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 16, 2024
Author
Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. An pop culture journalist since 2012, her work has appeared on Autostraddle, AfterEllen, and more. Her beats include queer popular culture, film, television, republican clownery, and the unwavering belief that 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' is the greatest movie ever made. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband, 2 sons, and one poorly behaved rescue dog. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.